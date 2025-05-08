Scientists drill into untapped energy source hiding beneath our feet: 'The ... system has significant advantages'

It is relatively low-cost and low-maintenance in the long run.

Researchers have made a groundbreaking discovery that will help more people access renewable electricity at an affordable cost.

Scientists published a study in the journal Scientific Reports showing the potential of common stones like basalt or quartz as energy sources.

The researchers found that it is possible to harvest the geothermal and piezoelectric energy from these rocks to create a hybrid power system. Geothermal energy harvests heat from the rock, while piezoelectric energy occurs when you generate an electric charge by applying mechanical stress to the stone.

This creates a sustainable source of electricity because stones are abundant and a renewable resource in nature. A hybrid system that uses geothermal and piezoelectric energy from stones would reduce our dependence on dirty energy and decrease the amount of heat-trapping gases released into the atmosphere.

Because rocks are found everywhere in nature, scientists say that people who do not have access to other forms of clean energy are able to have their own source of it through this kind of system. Solar panels and wind power are great renewable sources of energy, but they are weather-dependent, meaning some communities often don't have consistent access to them.

"The hybrid system has significant advantages over classic ways of renewable energy generators, especially in remote and off-grid areas that have restricted traditional infrastructure access," the report read.

The stone-powered system is particularly helpful for people living in places with difficult terrain or underdeveloped infrastructure. While people may have to put up an initial investment to get the proper rigs to harvest the energy, this system is relatively low-cost and low-maintenance in the long run because of how plentiful and accessible rocks are.

The study says the average material cost of this hybrid system would be between $800 and $1,200, which researchers said is about $200 to $400 cheaper compared to solar and wind.

Further research is needed to figure out how to implement these energy systems on a wider scale. In the meantime, there are plenty of clean energy options that can slash utility bills and reduce pollution.

