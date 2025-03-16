  • Tech Tech

Next-gen cargo van offers impressive performance — and it comes with a surprisingly cheap price tag

There is a standard 12-foot cargo length, with the option for an extended 13-foot length.

by Lindy Whitehouse
Photo Credit: Ram

Stellantis has announced two new cargo versions of its 2024 Ram ProMaster EV delivery van, offering great range and battery flexibility for a surprisingly cheap price tag. 

As reported by Green Car Reports, Stellantis is currently taking orders for the two cargo vans, which will be delivered in the second quarter of 2025. There is a standard 12-foot cargo length, with the option for an extended 13-foot length and a 159-inch wheelbase. 

The cargo models are powered by a 110 kWh battery pack that delivers an impressive 164 miles of range on a single charge. The range of the delivery van is slightly higher at 180 miles. Prices start at $58,490 for the cargo models and $71,990 for the delivery van, which is a lot cheaper than many other brands.

Electric delivery and cargo vans can help significantly reduce business' operating costs. According to the Environment Defense Fund, electric cargo vehicles are nearly 60% more efficient than their diesel counterparts and require much less maintenance, so the initial start-up costs associated with purchasing a van can be quickly recuperated. 

If the electricity to charge them is produced using solar power, the cost of running these vehicles is reduced to almost nothing. 

Switching to an EV also reduces the harmful pollution associated with driving a gas-powered car. While there have been concerns with pollution created from mining for elements used in battery production, this pollution is significantly lower than that associated with digging up around 16.5 billion tons of dirty energy like oil and gas every year.

While the environmental benefits aren't instantaneous, a Reuters study found that EVs have long-term benefits for the planet. So, rest assured that a little investment in time and money can go a long way toward helping create a cleaner future for all. 

