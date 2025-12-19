US startup achieves historic breakthrough with first-of-its-kind nuclear feat: 'The dawn of a new era'

A California-based nuclear startup has reached a hallowed milestone that could accelerate the development of more sustainable energy sources.

Per Interesting Engineering, Valar Atomics announced it has achieved criticality, becoming the first nuclear startup to sustain a controlled fission reaction with support from Los Alamos National Laboratory.

"Zero power criticality is a reactor's first heartbeat, proof the physics holds," said Valer founder Isaiah Taylor. "This moment marks the dawn of a new era in American nuclear engineering, one defined by speed, scale, and private-sector execution with closer federal partnership."

Nuclear fission generates electricity by splitting atoms to release massive amounts of energy. When enriched fuel releases neutrons that split other atoms, it creates more neutrons and repeats the reaction in a controlled chain.

The process produces much less atmospheric pollution than burning dirty fuels, helping to reduce respiratory illnesses and climate-related health impacts in communities near power plants.

Valar Atomics' achievement involves cold criticality, also known as zero-power criticality. This type of test verifies that the reactor's fuel arrangement and design will sustain a chain reaction, serving as proof of concept before ramping up to full-power operation.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay hydrated and refreshed this holiday season — without any sugar or harmful additives Nuun’s zero-sugar hydration tablets are a perfect, guilt-free way to enhance your water throughout the day. You’ll get five essential electrolytes for everyday hydration — with zero grams of sugar. Plus, Nuun tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and they’re the perfect size to keep in your car, purse, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink. Learn more

Adam Stein, director of the Nuclear Energy Innovation program at the Breakthrough Institute, explained the concept, according to Interesting Engineering: "Think of a long chain of dominoes. If you have those dominoes spaced out too far, a domino won't hit the next one. If they're spaced just right, then one hits the next, hits the next, and you have the reaction you're hoping for."

The test builds on fuel trials performed at the lab last year. Nuclear NewsWire described the pace of progress as moving "at speeds not seen since the Manhattan Project," per the article.

Nuclear fission plays a complex role in clean energy. The technology produces large amounts of low-carbon electricity and supports energy security by complementing renewable resources like solar and wind.

However, experts caution that nuclear reactors create radioactive waste that requires careful containment and storage for thousands of years. Water that comes into contact with reactor systems may contain radioactive isotopes, and the technology on the whole faces high upfront costs and safety concerns that require oversight.

According to Interesting Engineering, the Union of Concerned Scientists has expressed reservations about the widespread adoption of lightly tested small reactor technology, emphasizing the importance of thorough safety validation before its deployment.

Valar announced its achievement just days before securing a $130 million funding round. The company plans to have a fully functional reactor online by the July 4 deadline, with construction beginning in September — though they still must secure Nuclear Regulatory Commission approval.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.