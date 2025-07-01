Innovative companies announce game-changing collaboration in pursuit of near-limitless energy source: 'Will play a critical role'

Nuclear fission technology is coming to Utah through a new collaboration between NuCube Energy and Utah San Rafael Energy Lab.

A group within the Utah Office of Energy Development known as Utah San Rafael Energy Lab has signed a memorandum of understanding with NuCube, according to Business Wire.

NuCube is a nuclear energy company that is "designing a revolutionary fission reactor capable of producing electricity and high temperature heat." The memorandum between them signifies an agreement that USREL will situate one of NuCube's reactors in its lab.

The energy provided by NuCube could be a monumental step away from our planet-harming reliance on sources such as oil, gas, and coal toward a greener future.

Nuclear fission is a process in which uranium atoms are bombarded with smaller neutron particles. This causes the atoms to split, which releases a lot of heat. In nuclear power plants, this heat boils water into steam, which in turn drives turbines to generate electricity.

Although fission isn't a renewable energy source, as uranium is a finite resource, it is a way to generate electricity without producing harmful carbon pollution, which contributes to global rising temperatures. Open Access Government refers to nuclear power as "the safer and cheaper alternative to fossil fuels."

The creation of new fission technology could create jobs for locals in the area, which would strengthen the local economy.

NuCube's innovative technology contributes to the sustainability goal of diversifying clean energy sources and curbing pollution. Pollution levels have a terrible impact on human health and can worsen heart health, lung diseases, and even mental health issues.

The memorandum of understanding is a positive step toward a greener planet. Emy Lesofski, the director of the Utah Office of Energy Development, commented, per Business Wire: "The lab will be a site for a variety of research projects that focus on keeping our energy clean, affordable, reliable, and sustainable.

"The research at USREL will play a critical role in bringing promising technologies to market safely and quickly."

