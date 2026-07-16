'Teleporting' bugs spotted at Virginia airport are invasive lanternflies, and locals say kill on sight

"We found several of these at the IAD airport."

An odd-looking bug spotted by a traveler has become a stark warning for people passing through the Washington, D.C., region.

What happened?

The insect's sudden, spring-loaded jumping is what led the poster to say it was "able to teleport."

In the Reddit post, the original poster wrote, "We found several of these at the IAD airport."

(Click here to watch the embedded video if it doesn't appear.)

Users in the r/WhatIsThisBug forum quickly identified the pest as an invasive spotted lanternfly.

One commenter responded, "Please kill on sight. Also please report the sighting to your local ecological office."

A later reply said New Jersey is in a similar situation and encouraged people to keep following local protocols. Spotted lanternflies are no longer a rare sight in some places, and transit hubs can underscore how easily invasive species spread.

Why does it matter?

Spotted lanternflies are more than an unpleasant airport surprise. These invasive insects feed on sap from trees and other plants, weakening them and adding stress to landscapes that communities rely on for shade, beauty, and local economic activity.

Damage from invasive pests can drive up costs and create more work for homeowners, farmers, landscapers, and local governments. When trees decline, neighborhoods can lose cooling shade, property owners may face removal costs, and agricultural producers can suffer crop losses.

The bugs are also known for gathering in large numbers, making outdoor spaces less enjoyable, and leaving behind sticky waste. That can become a serious nuisance when public spaces, parks, yards, and business entrances are harder to maintain.

What can I do?

If you spot what appears to be a spotted lanternfly, local guidance is the best place to start. In some areas, officials still want reports with photos and locations. In others, the insect has become so widespread that agencies may prioritize control over individual sightings.

If local rules recommend destroying the insect, do so safely and avoid transporting it elsewhere.

Because the bugs can hitch rides on cars, luggage, equipment, and other belongings, travelers and commuters can also help by checking vehicles and items before leaving infested areas. During egg-laying seasons, scraping and disposing of egg masses according to local instructions can also help reduce the spread.

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