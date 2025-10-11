Researchers reveal mind-blowing potential of putting solar panels in space: 'Now is the time'

Satellites have orbited Earth with solar panels to power themselves. But what if there were cosmic solar panels to power Earth itself?

A new study suggested that solar panels in space could cut Europe's renewable energy needs by up to 80% by 2050, per the Guardian. It could also cut Europe's battery storage needs by more than 66%.

The space-based solar panels would use a heliostat design. This means they'd have mirrors that would direct sunlight toward them as they orbit.

The SBSPs would then send energy to stations on Earth. Those stations would convert the light to energy before sending it to the energy grid.

According to a King's College London press release, this study was an analysis of a design made by NASA. The study also found that it could cut the cost of Europe's entire power system by up to 15%. The estimated savings are 35.9 billion euros (about $42.1 billion) a year.

In addition to the savings, solar can help cut down on air pollution. If we reduce the amount of polluting energy sources we use to create electricity, our air will be cleaner. Our communities will also be safer and healthier.

The land these panels might have been on if they weren't in space could be used for other actions as well. More people could grow their own food, or spaces could be rewilded, which would positively affect our food supply chains.

Lead author and King's College London professor Dr. Wei He has confidence in this design despite its risks. This plan may not happen for a while due to, among other factors, cost. But he has hope that it will create a brighter and more sustainable future for many people.

If you'd like solar panels in your life sooner than 2050, you don't have to wait. You can install solar panels on your roof, or you can switch to a community solar program with no rooftop installation required.

Solar panels can also bring your home energy costs down to exactly or near $0 a month. If you're taking the rooftop route, EnergySage has a neat installation quote tool that can help you find trusted, local solar installers.

And the best part is that EnergySage can help you save up to $10,000 on installation.

Solar can make other energy-efficient appliances like heat pumps even more cost-effective to run. If you're in the market for a heat pump, Mitsubishi has a quote tool of its own that's got you covered.

As for the King's College London study, it'll be a little while longer before those panels capture some rays. But continued research is crucial to reduce our reliance on polluting, more expensive energy.

In terms of when we should take action, Dr. He said, "Now is the time."

