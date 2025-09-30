Officials roll out large-scale program that will make residents healthier: 'We're doing our best'

Cooler summers, cleaner air, and greener neighborhoods are coming to Ohio. And it's all thanks to sowing a few seeds.

Toledo recently rolled out a federally funded "RE-TREE" program aimed at restoring the city's tree canopy. As part of the program, the Ohio city is planning to plant over 10,700 trees across parks, public lots, and streets over the next five years.

Currently, Toledo has about 17% tree cover, which is far below the recommended 35-40% canopy coverage for cities in its climate zone. With the help of a $6.1 million USDA grant, the goal of the project is to increase the citywide canopy to about 30%.

To help restore ecological diversity, the city will follow the well-cited 10-20-30 Rule when planting — no more than 10% of any tree family, no more than 20% of any one genus, and no more than 30% of any one species.

The city will also only plant trees allowed by the Toledo Municipal Code, including red maples, linden, and oak trees. All are native to the area and will help support the area's biodiversity. After planting, trees will receive regular maintenance, including periodic watering for about two years to help them establish.

"Part of this program…is not only to plant trees, but to make sure our open spaces look well maintained," city urban beautification commissioner Sara Stacy said during a county meeting in April, according to local newspaper The Blade. "We're doing our best to restore the tree canopy and remove anything that could be considered hazardous."

As part of the RE-TREE program, 56 Toledo Public Schools students will be trained in urban forestry and given paid summer work, creating a pathway into forestry careers.

Healthy tree cover provides a wide range of environmental, health, and economic benefits — especially in urban areas. By offering shade and releasing water vapor, trees help cool neighborhoods and reduce the urban heat island effect, where cities become significantly warmer than nearby rural areas due to pollution and heat-retaining infrastructure. This natural cooling also lowers energy use, as shaded homes and buildings rely less on air conditioning during the summer months.

Beyond temperature control, tree canopies play a key role in improving environmental health. Trees filter harmful pollutants from the air, act as carbon stores, and slow rainwater runoff, reducing the risks of flooding and easing pressure on city stormwater systems.

Adequate tree cover is also essential for public health and community well-being. Cleaner air and cooler temperatures lower the risks of health issues, including respiratory and heat-related illnesses.

"You might not expect it, but extreme heat causes more illness and loss of life than any other type of weather," the city of Toledo site reads.

Access to green spaces has also been shown to reduce stress, boost mood, and encourage physical activity. Additionally, canopies can dampen city noise to help create quieter, more livable neighborhoods.

From an economic perspective, tree-lined streets and shaded neighborhoods not only boost property values and attract buyers, but also make communities more inviting and livable. Unfortunately, many low-income areas have fewer trees, leaving local residents to bear a heavier burden of heat and pollution. Expanding canopy coverage can help close this gap, ensuring all communities share in the health, comfort, and economic benefits that trees provide.

