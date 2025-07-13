Groundbreaking kite-powered sailboat achieves mind-blowing speed: 'A major milestone'

A groundbreaking sailboat could reshape the future of sustainable transportation. The SP80, a futuristic, kite-powered vessel designed by a Swiss engineering team, has just logged the second-fastest speed in sailing history, clocking in at 58.261 knots (108 km/h).

This boat's story is about more than setting records: The team's long-term mission is to bring this clean-energy technology into everyday maritime use and replace traditional fossil fuel-powered boats with wind-powered ones.

Unlike traditional sailboats or hydrofoils, the SP80's lightweight 33-foot trimaran doesn't lift out of the water; instead, it uses an impressive kite-sail system to speed across water.

At extreme speeds, hydrofoil boats (which are often electrified) cause a phenomenon called cavitation, where water boils around the foil and creates instability. The SP80 avoids that problem by staying in contact with the water and using a submerged foil blade to counteract lift from the kite.

Combustion-fuel-powered boats leak toxic pollutants into waterways even when idle. Traditional fuel-powered boats threaten marine life, seabirds, and the health of people living near ports who are exposed to hazardous emissions.

Sailboats are inherently more sustainable than motorized vessels, as they rely primarily on wind power instead of fossil fuels.

Replacing boats that burn fuel with more sustainable, innovative boats like the SP80 could bring cleaner air, quieter harbors, and faster commutes to the maritime community.

"This is a major milestone for the entire team," said SP80 pilot Mayeul van den Broek. "Very few sailboats in history have broken the 100-km/h barrier, and we're now tangibly closing in on our ultimate goal. What's especially encouraging is being able to repeat those speeds multiple times throughout the week. It confirms not only the boat's reliability, but also its capacity to go even faster."

Sail-powered speed records have a long and storied history, with generations of engineers pushing the limits of what wind alone can achieve. From the Vestas Sailrocket 2 (which set the record in 2012) to earlier experimental designs like the Yellow Pages Endeavour, the pursuit of the world's fastest sailboat has been fertile ground for radical innovations that often influence broader maritime design.

But their broader goal is even more ambitious: "By breaking a record using only wind power, we want to prove that mankind is capable of achieving technological feats that go beyond the potential of fossil fuels," their website notes.

SP80's team will continue tests off the southern coast of France, and they aim to beat the official speed record later this year. After that, the team behind the boat hopes to "progress to further fields related to environmental issues, such as transport of goods or the production of energy."

"Incredible! Congratulations!!! What a performance!!!" read one LinkedIn comment about SP80's feat.

