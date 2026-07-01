More than half of South Dakota is in drought, and the heat is drying soils, crops, and wallets

"We have to move away from this notion of: Was that event caused by climate change? That is an ill-posed question."

South Dakota's combination of heat and drought is being felt beyond farmland and grazing areas. It is also showing up in household expenses, as hotter weather leads to more air conditioning use and greater demand on the electric grid.

What's happening?

A drought now covers 53% of South Dakota, and KOTA reported that above-normal temperatures are speeding up the drying.

With the heat lingering, moisture is leaving soil, cropland, and pasture, while residents are relying more heavily on home cooling.

That mix can raise costs in several ways. Higher demand for electricity can push up utility bills, and dry weather can also increase water expenses.

According to Wes Ashton, who oversees Black Hills Energy in South Dakota and Wyoming, the company's system is prepared for the extra demand.

"We do have a little bit of hydro that serves customers, but most of our renewable energy that we use day in and day out is from wind and solar," Ashton told KOTA.

Why does it matter?

When drought and high temperatures coincide, farmers and ranchers face tough growing conditions, while families are left with high energy and water bills.

Power grids must keep pace with high air conditioning demand during the hottest parts of the day, making reliability a big concern for utilities and customers alike.

Marshall Shepherd of the University of Georgia told the station that the more useful focus is on broader climate patterns rather than on explaining one stretch of extreme weather in isolation.

"We have to move away from this notion of: Was that event caused by climate change? That is an ill-posed question," Shepherd said, according to KOTA.

What matters, he said, is whether these hot, dry periods are becoming more frequent, more severe, or harder to cope with, because those shifts can influence food production, public health, utility costs, and water security.

What's being done?

Black Hills Energy said it can meet added demand by drawing on a range of power sources.

KOTA reported that South Dakota customers can use the company's "demand controller" program to reduce electricity use during peak periods and save 20% or more on their monthly bills.

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