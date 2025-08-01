  • Tech Tech

New AI-powered tool reveals how extreme weather affects our day-to-day lives: 'This is game-changing research'

"A source of strategic insight."

by Jenny Allison
"A source of strategic insight."

Photo Credit: iStock

If it feels like the weather has been more erratic and severe in recent years than ever before, you're not imagining things. A warming atmosphere and the corresponding greenhouse effect have begun to create more intense weather patterns, from longer droughts to more intense tropical cyclones.

Many of these weather events have meant disaster for businesses; the home insurance industry is a perfect, and grim, example of its costs. But now, one new economic model is looking to find the opportunities for resilience and adaptability in the face of extreme weather, Food Logistics reported.

Software company ClimateAI recently launched a new model, FICE (Foundational Intelligence for Climate & Economy), which examines how extreme weather events impact consumer behavior, revenue trends, and economic patterns overall. 

The AI-powered model works by combining consumer transaction data and similar macroeconomic indicators with ClimateAI's hyper-granular weather risk models. And the opportunities it will offer to business leaders are multifold.

"What's powerful about FICE is that it's not limited to any one industry," said Will Kletter, ClimateAI's COO. "Whether you're a supplier planning demand, a grocer preparing for storms, or an insurer pricing regional risk, FICE looks back at how businesses have responded to past weather events and turns that insight into forward-looking intelligence—helping leaders across industries make smarter, faster decisions."

Another use case, Food Logistics pointed out, is in the public sector. By planning for potential losses in tax revenue, both federal and state agencies can make informed decisions to maximize the impact of their funds and disaster aid resources.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation.

To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner.

The model is also extremely segmentable, allowing users to extract specific industry and location-based insights.

"This is game-changing research," said Himanshu Gupta, ClimateAI's CEO. "For the first time, we've quantified the opportunity in climate adaptation—not just the cost. FICE shows how weather impacts economic performance in measurable ways, turning climate volatility into a source of strategic insight. Businesses now have the data to reduce losses—and lead with resilience."

Do you think your city has good air quality?

Definitely 🥰

Somewhat 😮‍💨

Depends on the time of year 😷

Not at all 🤢

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x