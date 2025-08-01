New AI-powered tool reveals how extreme weather affects our day-to-day lives: 'This is game-changing research'

If it feels like the weather has been more erratic and severe in recent years than ever before, you're not imagining things. A warming atmosphere and the corresponding greenhouse effect have begun to create more intense weather patterns, from longer droughts to more intense tropical cyclones.

Many of these weather events have meant disaster for businesses; the home insurance industry is a perfect, and grim, example of its costs. But now, one new economic model is looking to find the opportunities for resilience and adaptability in the face of extreme weather, Food Logistics reported.

Software company ClimateAI recently launched a new model, FICE (Foundational Intelligence for Climate & Economy), which examines how extreme weather events impact consumer behavior, revenue trends, and economic patterns overall.

The AI-powered model works by combining consumer transaction data and similar macroeconomic indicators with ClimateAI's hyper-granular weather risk models. And the opportunities it will offer to business leaders are multifold.

"What's powerful about FICE is that it's not limited to any one industry," said Will Kletter, ClimateAI's COO. "Whether you're a supplier planning demand, a grocer preparing for storms, or an insurer pricing regional risk, FICE looks back at how businesses have responded to past weather events and turns that insight into forward-looking intelligence—helping leaders across industries make smarter, faster decisions."

Another use case, Food Logistics pointed out, is in the public sector. By planning for potential losses in tax revenue, both federal and state agencies can make informed decisions to maximize the impact of their funds and disaster aid resources.

The model is also extremely segmentable, allowing users to extract specific industry and location-based insights.

"This is game-changing research," said Himanshu Gupta, ClimateAI's CEO. "For the first time, we've quantified the opportunity in climate adaptation—not just the cost. FICE shows how weather impacts economic performance in measurable ways, turning climate volatility into a source of strategic insight. Businesses now have the data to reduce losses—and lead with resilience."

