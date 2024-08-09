Cutting-edge power plant will change the way energy is stored and transported — here's how the project is making history

In Zhejiang, China, a new energy storage power plant that opened in June is a step toward a secure power grid, according to a release published by CleanTechnica.

The Zhejiang Longquan lithium-iron-phosphate energy storage demonstration project is touted as the world's first large-scale semi-solid-state battery energy storage system. It was officially connected to the grid and began operations in June.

The project is unique in its combination of semi-solid state batteries and an energy storage system, per the CleanTechnica report. Semi-solid state batteries — which are typically composed of a solid, conductive material suspended in a liquid electrolyte — are also being developed and used for electric vehicles, as the Detroit News has described. Rechargeable batteries generally use either liquid or solid electrolyte — the material through which ions pass during charging or discharging.

Combining this type of battery with an energy storage system, the new project works by automatically adjusting charging and discharging energy to improve overall safety and stability. Customers can expect a reliable and efficient storage system that provides energy in peak times, according to the news release.

According to Kehua, a project supplier, the project site is 34.8 acres, roughly the size of 26 football fields. It provides a 100 megawatt, 200 megawatt-hour storage system that enhances the safety of the power grid in East China. For context, one megawatt-hour can power the average American home for 1.2 months or provide 3,600 miles of driving time for an electric vehicle, according to Ecowatch. This storage will be very important for sudden problems to the grid and for higher demand electricity times.

Energy storage is becoming increasingly popular. By combining with energy produced from wind, solar, hydro, and more, energy storage can distribute clean energy when needed. This flexibility can save money by storing low-cost energy, improve reliability by providing backup during disruptions, and store excess energy for different resources, according to American Clean Power.

According to Climate Central, weather-related power outages are on the rise. The U.S. saw about double the amount of these outages from 2014-2023 than in 2000-2009. Energy storage systems can help provide relief for outages and save lives according to Wellness Options.

Many different countries and companies are experimenting with new ways to create affordable energy with energy storage systems. For example, Tesla's Megapack systems are beginning to come online in certain areas with the capacity to power 76,000 residential homes for about four hours. A Swedish startup is experimenting with turning old wind turbines into energy storage units, while a Nevada energy provider is using an abandoned coal mine as a storage system site.

In addition to the impacts on consumers during outages, energy storage also reduces environmental impact by storing energy for later use, eliminating excess use of dirty energy, according to American Clean Power.

According to Kehua, the project can decrease reliance on dirty energy by saving about 23,000 tons of coal and reducing carbon emissions by 72,000 tons each year.

The Kehua project is currently up and running. In the CleanTechnica post, Kehua says that it will "continue to be a reliable PV and ESS expert, create clean energy, and dedicated to enabling a zero-carbon lifestyle for people worldwide."

