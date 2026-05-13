Solid-state EV batteries are arriving sooner than expected as China targets 621-mile range

"This is nearing the threshold of maturity."

The arrival date for one of the most anticipated advances in electric transportation keeps on moving up. As Electrek reported, Greater Bay Technology is now targeting a 2026 launch for the first mass-producible all-solid-state electric vehicle battery.

What's happening?

China's GAC group is supporting the efforts, and the company says the battery will deliver over 621 miles of range on a single charge, per Electrek.

GBT announced its first A-sample battery cells came off the production line in April. Electrek noted these cells passed a variety of stress tests without explosions or fire and that they contain no liquid electrolyte.

The success signals that the long-promised technology may reach vehicles sooner than expected. Chinese outlet NE Times reported the company is now targeting the end of the calendar year for mass production and in-vehicle use.

Why is it important?

If those claims hold up in production vehicles, solid-state batteries could be a game-changer.

There's a reason automakers are racing to be first to make these "holy grail" batteries. Toyota's grand plans for a 2027-28 launch sparked a lot of excitement, but GBT's progress indicates it might get beaten to the punch.

Consumers and the planet will win when these battery options emerge. A pack with much higher energy density can deliver more miles without the need to make the battery bigger and heavier or keep the size manageable while still increasing range.

The safety angle is significant too. Because solid-state batteries swap out the liquid electrolyte, they could lower the risk of battery fires and reduce one of the biggest concerns some shoppers still have about EVs.

Durability and efficiency are other bonuses that could also help fleets, delivery companies, and rideshare operators adopt EVs more quickly, reducing pollution while keeping vehicles on the road longer.

What's being done?

Consumers now appear to have a shorter wait for this exciting tech to arrive in EVs. In the meantime, home solar can maximize EV ownership by cutting charging costs. TCD's Solar Explorer can help consumers begin that journey.

Electrek commenters were equal parts bullish and bearish on the news.

"This is nearing the threshold of maturity once these are proven in mass production," one wrote. "... This will fuel the market adoption of EV."

Another countered, "I'm skeptical until it actually exists in production cars real people can buy."

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