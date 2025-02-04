Scientists uncover problem-solving material that could help unlock next-gen EVs: 'The results are promising'

Experts in Brazil intend to have it both ways when it comes to solid-state battery electrolytes, according to a description of their work from Tech Xplore.

That's because they are splicing highly conductive ceramic and flexible polymer materials to maximize the strength of each while limiting their weaknesses. For the cons, ceramic is brittle, and polymers have lower conductivity, according to Tech Xplore and a study published by the journal Solid State Ionics.

The team members are from the SENAI Institute of Innovation in Electrochemistry. They are working with the Brazilian Metallurgy and Mining Co. as part of a five-year partnership, partly geared to find ways to utilize raw materials the company produces in next-gen power packs, all per Tech Xplore.

The electrolyte work has so far garnered a highly conductive, flexible substance with strong high-voltage stability that the experts said is testing well. It retained much of its original charge capacity following numerous charge-discharge cycles, all according to Tech Xplore.

"The results are promising, and indicate the possibility of the use of high‑nickel cathodes in all-solid-state batteries to increase their energy density," or electricity that can be stored per pound, SENAI researcher Shirley Reis said.

When batteries operate, ions move between the anode and cathode through the electrolyte, which is a flammable liquid in most common lithium-ion packs that power electric vehicles and other tech. While rare, the blazes can be severe.

Solid-electrolyte batteries are also being developed at other labs — NASA among them — as a safer, lighter, and faster-charging alternative with a longer lifespan to boot, according to perks listed by Top Speed. The publication noted that the lack of a cost-effective, scalable production method has been a hurdle.

SENAI's work is part of a fascinating time in battery development that features more sustainable materials, including sodium, potassium, and cow hair, being incorporated into packs to lower costs and improve performance.

In Brazil, the ceramic-polymer blend included a tongue-twisting combination of zirconium-doped niobium garnet oxide and polyethylene oxide polymer. Testing helped the team find the best ratio for the material mix, per Tech Xplore.

The battery research is important, as packs are relied upon to power our rides and store cleaner energy. More than 20% of U.S. electricity is generated by renewables, according to government data. Intermittent energy from the sun and wind can be stored in large batteries, including Tesla's Megapacks, and used later.

Homeowners can take part in the concept with smaller batteries that store energy generated by rooftop solar panels. Tax credits remain available to help offset the cost for the setups, which can cut your energy bills and protect your house against blackouts. Importantly, the panels prevent planet-warming gas production.

A report last year from the World Nuclear Association said that burning dirty fuels creates about 37 billion tons of heat-trapping carbon dioxide pollution per year. The fumes are linked by NASA to a greater risk for severe weather events and by medical experts from the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America to increased respiratory aggravation, among other health risks.

For their part, the Brazilian experts' combination electrolyte could soon be one cleaner solution to help clear the air.

"The growth of the lithium-ion battery market all around the world opens new opportunities to develop new materials and technologies that improve batteries' properties," Reis said.

