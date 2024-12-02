Researchers celebrate after battery innovation achieves incredible results: 'Lighter, safer, charge faster, and have a longer lifespan'

It's all part of a transformation in our transportation system that's ushering in cleaner rides on land, sea, and air.

Belgium's SOLiTHOR intends to become a world leader in solid-state battery tech. And it appears experts there are heading in the right direction with impressive test results from the company's latest power pack offering, which are detailed in a news release.

The team is targeting the maritime and aviation sectors for electrification with a battery that has reached 1,000 tested cycles, maintaining more than 80% of its capacity. The tests were completed at a mild 77 degrees Fahrenheit. Importantly, the pack reached a 99.2% coulombic efficiency. That's an indicator of how well the battery charges and discharges over a full cycle, all per the release.

"This exceptional cyclability result underpins the durability and compatibility of our innovative, thin, solid electrolyte with both thin lithium metal and conventional cathode components," SOLiTHOR chief technology officer Fanny Bardé said.

When batteries operate, ions move between two electrodes in a substance called electrolyte, which is often a liquid. Top Speed reported that solid versions are being developed because they are "lighter, safer, charge faster, and have a longer lifespan than traditional lithium-ion batteries."

Common lithium-ion packs with a liquid electrolyte can catch fire, though it's rare. In fact, electric vehicle fires happen less frequently than combustion-engine blazes, The Boston Globe reported. While even safer, solid electrolytes still have some kinks, including material availability and expense, Top Speed added.

Experts from around the world, including at Harvard, Schaeffler, and Porsche, are working on solid-state tech with positive results, too. Porsche's pack can reportedly provide an astounding 800-mile EV range.

Now SOLiTHOR's team thinks it has the right mix, using its first-generation solid electrolyte paired with "thin lithium metal" and a nickel-magnesium cathode. The company's news release touted the invention as a good fit for planes and boats that need powerful batteries.

"One of SOLiTHOR's long-term objectives is to partner with battery manufacturers to mass produce the cells, for both our aviation and maritime clients," CEO Huw Hampson-Jones said in the release.

As part of that effort, the patented electrolyte is inside a pouch cell prototype now being validated. The sample will soon be sent to aviation and maritime companies for testing, according to SOLiTHOR.

It's all part of a transformation in our transportation system that's ushering in cleaner rides on land, sea, and air. Our World in Data reported that vehicles, boats, and aircraft produce one-fifth of global heat-trapping air pollution, which is linked by medical experts to a greater risk for a range of health problems, including lung- and heart-related concerns.

Hydrogen fuel is among other options being developed to power our transport, in addition to better batteries. What's more, there's already an effective solution that needs no further development. Simply walking two miles a day instead of driving can prevent up to 600 pounds of air pollution each year while improving your overall health.

For its part, the SOLiTHOR release stated that its electrolyte is compatible with existing tech, making its integration into production lines easy.

"It … proves the dexterity of our team to deliver breakthrough innovations," Bardé said.

