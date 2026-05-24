Monarch butterflies and dozens of native plants return after Minnesota solar farm plants wildflowers beneath its panels

"We found a way to reuse land we never thought would be useful again."

A Minnesota solar site saw monarch butterflies and many native plant species return after flowers were planted under its panels, according to EcoPortal in a report that gained traction on Reddit.

According to EcoPortal, researchers monitoring the Minnesota facility found that planting native, pollinator-friendly flowers beneath the solar arrays coincided with monarchs and many native plant species returning within just a few growing seasons.

The setup is part of a broader agrivoltaic, or dual-use, approach, in which the same piece of land supports both energy production and ecological restoration.

Rather than keeping the ground under the panels as simple turf or bare soil, the site used native flowering plants that can support insects and improve biodiversity. That matters especially in the upper Midwest, where pollinator habitat has declined sharply.

The Reddit post about the project drew strong support. One commenter wrote, "So there's a potential future where energy-generating plants are actually good for that local environment." Another pointed to similar land reuse in New York, where solar projects are being built on old landfills.

Monarch butterflies have struggled as native habitat disappears and environmental pressures grow. Adding native flowers back into disturbed spaces can provide nectar sources and breeding habitat while also supporting other pollinators that play an important role in food systems and healthy local landscapes.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Solar projects that improve the surrounding land may also face less opposition, make better use of limited space, and create more value from the same acreage. Cleaner electricity can also reduce planet-warming and harmful air pollution over time, supporting public health.

Projects like this are helping expand the role of solar beyond electricity generation alone. More developers are exploring native ground cover beneath panels, farmers are growing crops and grazing cattle and sheep under them, and some communities are also installing solar on already-disturbed land, such as old landfills, turning hard-to-use spaces into productive assets.

Commenters on the Reddit post were delighted by the results of this project.

"Every little bit helps! KEEP THIS UP," one wrote.

Another captured the excitement around repurposed solar sites, saying: "It's pretty bad*** we found a way to reuse land we never thought we would be useful again."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.