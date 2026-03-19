Researchers make surprising discovery while studying sheep grazing alongside solar panels

It's a win-win situation for both the farmers and the sheep.

Farmers are turning to a new source of income via agrivoltaics, where solar power and agriculture combine to optimize land use, producing both energy and crops simultaneously. Some are taking it a step further by adding sheep to the mix.

With these fluffy friends maintaining the land beneath the solar panels, farmers are reaping substantial financial benefits, according to a 2025 study.

The study's findings, as reported by The Conversation, reveal an unexpected outcome. Joshua Pearce, engineering professor at Western University, in collaboration with professional shepherd Rafael Lara, found that combining solar panels with grazing sheep yielded incomes equivalent to those of doctors, lawyers, and engineers.

The financial aspect is just one of the reasons this practice is worthwhile.

Agrivoltaics, a portmanteau of "agriculture" and "photovoltaics," is giving new life to food production systems while producing clean, efficient energy in the process. Certain crops grown under solar panels have been found to be more robust, thanks to protection from extreme heat and less-demanding irrigation needs.

With sheep added into the mix, however, farmers can benefit even more from the lowered cost of maintenance as the animals graze beneath the solar panels.

It's a win-win situation for both parties as the sheep typically prefer shaded areas to rest.

Beyond the lowered agricultural management costs, farmers can also bring in extra cash from selling the sheep's wool. Previous research has even shown that sheep produce cleaner, more consistent wool when grazing alongside solar panels.

The effects of agrivoltaics and solar shepherding can be felt beyond the farm, too. Community members can benefit from the significant tax revenue generated by solar farms, often capable of funding local projects and crucial infrastructure, PVFarm revealed.

Communities can also take advantage of the fresh, local source of meat.

Given the economic benefits, resource management, and production of clean, consistent energy, the practice is becoming a no-brainer for farmers across the world.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.