Oregon unveils massive 188-kW solar-powered library built to slash energy use

Cleaner, smarter public buildings are becoming a priority, and residents are backing them.

A new solar-powered library outside of Portland, Oregon, is turning heads for more than its bookshelves.

Multnomah County's East County Library has opened as a large public space designed to use less energy while creating a brighter, healthier, and more comfortable place for visitors.

What happened?

Officials in Multnomah County officially opened the new East County Library on May 16, welcoming residents into a two-story, roughly 95,000-square-foot building, pv magazine reported. It has more than 200,000 books, a 200-seat auditorium, a creative learning room with 3D printers, and a rooftop terrace overlooking Mount Hood.

Photos and local coverage of the opening have highlighted the building's eye-catching mass-timber design, as well as its sustainability features. One of the most notable pieces is the library's solar panel system. According to pv magazine, the 187.62-kilowatt array uses 318 Qcells modules, CPS inverters, and Sunmodo racking.

The building also features radiant floor heating, air-source heat pumps, and passive solar elements, including tall windows and north-facing skylights that bring in natural light.

The location has added to the excitement, too. The library was built on what had been a park-and-ride site near Gresham City Hall and a MAX Blue Line stop, making it easier for residents to access it by public transit.

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Why does it matter?

This kind of public investment can improve daily life in more than one way. A library that needs less energy can lower utility costs over time, helping taxpayer dollars stretch further. Better daylighting, efficient heating, and cleaner electric systems can also make the building a more pleasant place to read, learn, and gather.

According to pv magazine, the building is seeking LEED Gold certification, with solar and mass timber among the main features supporting that goal. Together, those features can help cut pollution linked to energy use while showing how cities can create public spaces that are attractive, practical, and forward-looking.

If this inspires you to think about lowering energy costs at home, EnergySage can help you go solar with free tools that let you compare competitive bids from local installers and potentially save up to $10,000. If paying upfront is a barrier, Palmetto's $0-down LightReach solar leasing program could help lower your utility rate by up to 20%.

Homeowners can also pair solar panels with efficient electric appliances to bring costs down even more.

What are people saying?

Project leaders have said East County Library is part of a broader push. A library spokesperson spoke to pv magazine about other solar-supported county projects, including a 600-panel system at the library system's operations center and major installations at the Holgate and Albina libraries.

There has also been strong public support. County voters approved a $387 million bond measure in 2020 to build and renovate library facilities across Multnomah County. Taken together, the message is clear: Cleaner, smarter public buildings are becoming a priority, and residents are backing them.

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