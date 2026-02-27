Preppers share advice after homeowner questions whether generators or solar panels are better for weathering blackouts: 'We never have to worry'

For years, homeowners have turned to gas-powered generators to get through the occasional blackout. But in recent years, more people are turning to solar power to offer them a slice of sustainability.

After moving into a house in an area prone to outages, one Redditor took to the r/preppers community to seek advice on the best way to keep the lights on when severe weather strikes.

One of the most popular answers they received was solar power.

Besides providing energy security, solar panels can also be one of the best ways to combat rising energy prices. Generating your own electricity can greatly reduce your energy bills.

And thanks to net metering, excess power sent to the grid can even earn you credits.

In the comments, users shared their experiences with installing solar panel systems at home.

"We put in solar with batteries a couple of years ago, and it's been phenomenal. We haven't lost power fully since, and instead simply go around and turn off non-essentials when we lose power," one shared.

Another commenter noted a similar path. They explained that they were already on their second home with solar panels and a battery system. Not only did it offer them much-needed peace of mind, but they also managed to hook up to the grid and sell back energy to their utility provider.

"Our area does lose power, but we never have to worry, and our newest system was so much cheaper and better than our first," they wrote.

If you're in a situation similar to the original poster's, adding battery storage to your solar setup is one of the best ways to protect your home during outages. You can also save money on energy costs and even go off-grid.

