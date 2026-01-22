Energy expert reveals 'uncomfortable truth' behind sudden surge in US energy bills: 'You're not imagining things'

It's not all doom and gloom for homeowners, however.

No matter which state you live in, it probably feels like energy bills have continued to get more expensive with seemingly no end in sight.

Energy expert Eric Whitehead shared a detailed analysis of the home energy market on SolarReviews, where he pointed to factors such as extreme weather events and the rise of data centers for the explosion of energy costs.

"If you've noticed your electric bill creeping higher over the past few years, you're not imagining things," Whitehead wrote. He noted that the average residential electricity price has increased by 13% over the last three years.

"But here's the uncomfortable truth: most energy analysts don't expect relief anytime soon," Whitehead added.





It's not all doom and gloom for homeowners, however. There are plenty of ways you can upgrade your home and make your energy bills more affordable.

Installing solar panels is one of the best ways to make your home more energy-efficient, bringing your cost of energy down to or near $0. You can take advantage of TCD's Solar Explorer to connect with vetted installers and save up to $10,000 on a solar installation.

Whitehead's report became the focus of an interesting conversation among the r/solar community.

Photo Credit: Reddit



"Solar is an investment that pays you back! Why wouldn't you do it?" one user asked.

"Wife and I had our roof solar and battery backup installed on the 23rd. Barely got in under the wire for the tax credit, but the more important aspect is protecting against the insane rising cost of electricity," a second commenter wrote.

