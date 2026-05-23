Solar panels built over an irrigation canal are winning praise for producing power while cutting evaporation

"They need to erect enormous solar walls around train tracks."

A photo of solar panels stretched above an irrigation canal is catching attention on Reddit for a simple reason. The concept appears to solve two problems at once by generating electricity while shading water from the sun.

What's Happening?

A user shared the picture of the solar plant to the r/solar community, showing panels installed over an irrigation canal, purportedly in Gujarat, India.

Photo Credit: Reddit



One commenter highlighted the dual benefits of the design.

"Saves water from evaporation too," one explained. "Win-win."

Since the solar array sits above existing infrastructure instead of on undeveloped land, commenters saw it as a smart use of space. Others pointed out that similar canal-covering projects exist in Arizona. Commenters said the same logic could be applied to other built environments.

"They need to erect enormous solar walls around train tracks," one put forward.

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The conversation centered less on the exact system specs and more on the broader value of putting solar where it can do more than one job at a time.

That's part of what makes canal-top solar so compelling. It doesn't just produce pollution-free electricity. It can also reduce sun exposure on waterways, which may help irrigation systems hold on to more water during hot weather.

Why Does It Matter?

For communities that rely on irrigation canals, water loss from evaporation can be an expensive and growing problem. If solar panels help limit that loss while also producing power, cities, farms, and utilities could get more value from the same piece of infrastructure. As pv magazine reported, there is evidence that solar panels provide a benefit of cutting evaporation by up to 70%.

There's also a land-use benefit. Building arrays over canals, parking lots, or other developed spaces can reduce pressure to use open land for new energy projects.

That matters in places where space is limited or where residents want clean power without sacrificing farmland or natural areas. Agrivoltaics is another way to tap into land while providing multiple uses.

For everyday people, more solar on the grid can mean more stable energy costs over time and less reliance on polluting fuels like oil and gas. Cleaner electricity can support healthier communities, especially in areas already dealing with heat, drought, and poor air quality.

The project is a practical example of climate-minded infrastructure that could save money, protect water supplies, and make clean energy expansion easier.

What's Being Done?

Canal-top solar is one example of a broader push to install panels on spaces that are already built out, from transportation corridors to water systems. The goal is to make renewable energy more efficient, more flexible, and less disruptive.

At the community level, projects like the one praised on Reddit suggest there are more opportunities to blend infrastructure upgrades with practical climate solutions, especially in hot, water-stressed regions where every drop and every watt counts.

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