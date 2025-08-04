Energy expert indisputably debunks one of the biggest myths about solar panels: 'I'm sick of reading nonsense online'

This common solar misconception is stopping homeowners from accessing big savings.

Just 7% of U.S. homes have solar panels — what's stopping others from making the switch? Solar myths can make homeowners hesitant to consider panels, so YouTuber Apex Doma (@apexdoma) set out to debunk the top 10 misconceptions about solar panels in under 10 minutes.

"I'm sick of reading nonsense online about solar panels. Let's break down some myths," he says.

One common misconception is that solar panels don't work during winter.

💡Solar quotes you can trust

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

California, Texas, and Florida have the most solar panels installed, and there's a reason why: sunlight. But even if you live in rainy Washington or snowy New Hampshire, there's enough sun for solar.

"I'll be completely honest with you," he says. "Solar panels will work at all times during the year, unless the panels are covered in snow."

Solar panels work by converting sunlight (in the form of protons) into electrical energy. Any sunlight that reaches the photovoltaic cells in the panels will generate some amount of electricity. On cloudy days, your panels still work; they're just not as effective as they would be on a bright, sunny day.

If the panels are covered, however, no sunlight can reach the cells, and no electricity is made. A semi-annual cleaning of your solar panels will ensure your system is operating at its full potential.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Apex Doma brought up another myth: Solar installation is complicated. Finding the right solar panels for your home can feel overwhelming, but it doesn't have to be.

EnergySage has free tools and resources to help you find the perfect home solar system for the best price. EnergySage can provide savings estimates, calculate installation quotes, and connect you with local, vetted contractors.

To take advantage of available incentives, such as tax credits and rebates of up to $10,000, you'll have to act quickly, as Congress has eliminated the Investment Tax Credit. Homeowners have until the end of the year to access thousands of dollars in savings.

Use EnergySage's free savings map tool to find out just how much you'd save by switching to solar.

"Your installer will be able to tell you exactly what your system can generate based upon your postcode region," Apex Doma explains.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



