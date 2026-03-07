Technology expert breaks down one of the biggest misconceptions about solar energy: 'I can't really say this panel generates electricity [for] free'

"Came for the renewable energy, stayed for the renewable hope."

Is there any product that is truly free?

In a popular video that has already amassed millions of views, YouTube channel Technology Connections (@TechnologyConnections) addresses one of the most well-known misconceptions regarding solar power.

Choosing to install solar panels is one of the smartest ways to cut your home energy costs. By generating your own electricity and reducing your dependence on the grid, you can keep your home running while spending less on your monthly energy bills.

By checking out EnergySage's free tools, you can explore quick solar installation estimates and even compare quotes.

But as Technology Connections creator Alec Watson explains, it's important to remember that while solar panels can often pay for themselves over time, that doesn't mean that there isn't an investment involved.

"I mean simply that I can't really say this panel generates electricity for the low, low price of free because the panel itself wasn't free," Watson admits. "It's made of raw materials, which cost the manufacturer money to obtain."

However, unlike other traditional energy sources, solar panels make the most of true sustainability. This means that the upfront installation costs of solar panels can still represent more savings over time compared to natural gas, thanks to their durability and renewable nature.

"But unlike a gallon of gas, using this thing doesn't require destroying it," adds Watson. "The useful life of gasoline is exactly once. But the useful life of a solar panel is on the order of decades."

Down in the comments section, a number of users appeared to be impressed with Watson's detailed information on solar energy.

"You know, now that you've said it, it seems so obvious that every time we extract gasoline we destroy it but solar and battery technologies stay around to be reused, but it never really was in the forefront of my mind," noted one commenter.

"Came for the renewable energy, stayed for the renewable hope," joked another user.

With the help of EnergySage, the average person can save up to $10,000 on solar purchases and installations. EnergySage also offers a helpful mapping tool that shows the average cost of a home solar panel system on a state-by-state level. You can even find solar panel incentives for each state.

Together, these tools can help you get the best price for rooftop solar panels and make the most of the discounts available to you.

For those looking to really take advantage of solar power, pairing your solar panels with home battery storage can protect your home during outages and save you even more money on energy bills.

EnergySage's free tools provide information about home battery storage options, including competitive installation estimates.

