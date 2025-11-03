Energy expert quickly debunks myth about 'exploding' solar panels: 'Don't let misconceptions hold you back'

There's apparently a myth going around that solar panels can explode after a certain period of time, but an energy expert from solar energy company Genesis Power Solutions has set the record straight.

In a video posted to the company's YouTube account (@genesispowersolutions), a spokesperson shed light on the facts about owning a home solar system.

"Solar panels don't just suddenly explode like a letter in a James Bond film; they slowly degrade over time in efficiency — not the product itself," he says.

"So, they might have been 100% efficient on Day 1 and … 23 years into it, they might only be at 85% efficiency," the representative adds. "But that doesn't mean you need a whole new system; it just means you need one or two more panels."

So, no need to worry about fires or explosions if you're interested in installing a rooftop solar setup. The energy expert also noted that, even after 25 years of ownership, your panels will still perform well and won't need to be sent to a landfill — a common criticism of the solar industry.

While recycling is still in its infancy, the U.S. Department of Energy has invested in "research and development for solar technology recycling," according to Advanced Power Alliance.

With many of the solar tax incentives and home appliance upgrades set to expire by the end of the year, it's a good idea to complete installations sooner rather than later.

Just in case you needed more confirmation about the safety of sun-powered energy, experts at Belmont Solar said that "solar panels do not explode and pose no risk to a home when installed and functioning properly."

"Solar power is actually one of the safest and most reliable energy sources. Don't let misconceptions hold you back from going green," the expert at Genesis concludes.

