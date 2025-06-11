Energy expert busts the common solar panel myths you may have heard before: 'The cost has dropped by 70%'

"If installed correctly, they can actually protect and preserve the part of the roof that they cover."

A TikTok is helping people better understand the benefits of solar panels.

In the 43-second clip, SolarQuote (@solarquoteinc) debunked a few myths about solar energy — that panels don't function when it's cloudy, the systems are too expensive, and the equipment damages your roof.

The creator notes that solar panels absorb diffuse sunlight, though, of course, they don't produce as much power during overcast weather as they do on sunny days. As far as the price is concerned, the cost of solar has dropped 70% in a decade, and there are significant tax incentives available via the Inflation Reduction Act. Panels can also boost the lifespan of your roof.

"If installed correctly, they can actually protect and preserve the part of the roof that they cover," the TikToker says.

SolarQuote is just one company helping people reap clean energy rewards. EnergySage similarly allows you to compare quotes, and it connects you to vetted installers. It also outlines tax incentives and rebates, helping users save nearly $10,000 on installations.

While the Trump administration seems keen to eliminate the IRA, that would require Congress's approval. For now, it and associated benefits are still around, though you may want to act sooner rather than later to ensure you get the best deal, a 30% tax credit, as it could result in thousands of dollars in savings.

Solar panel installations and community solar programs, as well as other clean energy upgrades, such as installing a heat pump, are helping to cool down the Earth, which is overheating because of the burning of dirty energy sources such as coal and gas. Solar is a renewable energy source that does not produce the planet-warming pollution responsible for rising global temperatures.

Once you start pulling power from the sun, you can cut your electricity bills to as low as zero dollars. And paired with a battery backup system, a solar setup can improve your home's resiliency in the face of increasingly frequent and severe extreme weather. When the power goes out, your stored sunshine will kick on.

If you're not sure where to start, EnergySage offers answers to questions such as how much money you can save, while detailing financing options and technical information, and providing access to advisers who can help you make the right decision for your situation. EnergySage's mapping tool also displays state-by-state average solar costs and details about statewide incentives.

