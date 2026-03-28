Prepper shows how he converted his farm to survive off the grid

The farmer said his property "would be a pretty good place to be" in a worst-case scenario.

Installing solar panels has a number of benefits. Permaculture expert and content creator Stefano Creatini recently shared a video spotlighting one in particular: energy resilience.

Creatini interviewed a farmer and prepper who retrofitted his property to avoid disruptive power outages. The farmer showed off an array of solar panels attached to his roof and surrounding property. The photovoltaic cells capture energy from the sun and deliver it to a set of batteries for storage.

The farmer described how, if the grid goes down, the batteries can power his home. "If you're listening to a song on the radio, you would never know that the power went out," he said.

The farmer continued by explaining that he thinks it would be "relatively easy" for the grid to be knocked out in the United States.

💡Solar quotes you can trust

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

"So we're moving in here when the zombies come?" Creatini joked.

Even though some preppers can go to extremes when preparing for the worst, it's not exactly an extreme idea to improve a home's energy resilience. Pairing solar panels with backup batteries can not only sustain energy access during a disaster, but it can also dramatically reduce energy bills.

Those considering buying home solar panels may want to check out TCD's partner, EnergySage. Leveraging years of data, the company offers free resources to help individuals find solar installation estimates and compare quotes.

Homeowners using EnergySage's free tools can even save up to $10,000 on panel installations. The company's free mapping tool even provides a state-by-state breakdown of average solar system costs and collects information about local rebates and discounts.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

For this farmer, getting solar was the right choice. He admitted at the end of the clip that his property "would be a pretty good place to be" in a worst-case scenario.

Pairing solar panels with battery storage can protect residences during outages and help consumers save money on utility bills while going off-grid. And it's one of the best ways to cut down on the use of harmful fossil fuels at home.

For those who may want to follow in this farmer's footsteps to help make home energy more resilient and affordable, EnergySage offers resources to get competitive installer quotes on battery backups and solar panels.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.