Researchers propose unexpected way to save 400,000 lives every year: 'It could also alleviate real suffering'

"We need to better understand how the risks compare to the benefits."

A study reported by Georgia Tech says a controversial climate fix might help save 400,000 lives a year by reducing deadly heat exposure. The research, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, looks at solar geoengineering, a method that involves spraying tiny reflective particles into the atmosphere to cool the planet, similar to how volcanic eruptions lower temperatures.

There are worries about air pollution and weather shifts, but researchers from Georgia Tech, Princeton, and the University of Chicago say the benefits outweigh the risks 13 to one.

Looking at climate models with a 2.5 degrees Celsius temperature rise, they found that bringing temperatures down just 1 degree could save hundreds of thousands of lives, especially in poorer areas that get hit hardest by extreme heat.

"There's no perfect resolution to the climate crisis," said lead author Anthony Harding of Georgia Tech. "Solar geoengineering entails risks, but it could also alleviate real suffering, so we need to better understand how the risks compare to the benefits to inform any potential future decisions around the technology."

With 2023 being the hottest year on record, according to the World Meteorological Organization, deadly heat waves are becoming more frequent. The National Weather Service says heat kills more people in the U.S. than hurricanes, floods, and tornadoes put together.

Some cities are trying to cool things down.

Los Angeles is testing reflective pavement, and Phoenix is planting more trees to fight rising temperatures. But some scientists think these smaller efforts won't be enough. The National Academies of Sciences says the government should invest more in solar geoengineering research to ensure decisions are based on science, not speculation. Some see it as a last resort, but others say it's a needed tool as climate disasters get worse.

The Union of Concerned Scientists warns that messing with the atmosphere could throw weather off balance. Some places might cool down, but others could end up in drought. Critics say it gives governments an excuse to drag their feet on cutting pollution. Supporters think it could buy time, holding off extreme heat while clean energy solutions get up to speed.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



