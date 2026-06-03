Driver gives a close-up look at brand-new, off-grid solar EV charging station in South Africa

The site could ease pressure on South Africa's grid system.

A new TikTok tour is giving South Africans an early look at a milestone for cleaner road travel: an off-grid solar EV charging station along the N3.

Posted by car enthusiast @DriveScapeRuben, the video showcases a roadside stop built to make long-distance electric driving easier, faster, and more practical.

What happened?

The recently opened Charge N3 Roadside station is located at Leeukop Padstal near Reitz in the Free State, Briefly News reported. The site started operating in mid-May, along the busy Johannesburg-Durban route.

The station is about 181 kilometers from Johannesburg and was launched by Zero Carbon Charge as part of what Briefly News described as South Africa's first off-grid solar EV charging network. The project was backed by a R100 million investment from the Development Bank of Southern Africa.

The site runs entirely on solar energy with battery storage and no grid connection. It has six DC fast chargers and two AC units, enough for eight vehicles to charge at the same time.

Most EVs can go from 20% to 80% charge in about 30 minutes at the stations. Drivers use the Charge mobile app to start and pay for charging sessions, and the stop also includes free Wi-Fi and restrooms.

Why does it matter?

One of the biggest questions around EV adoption is whether the charging infrastructure is reliable enough for everyday use and longer trips. This station is designed for busy highway travel.

Because it is solar-powered and off-grid, the site could ease pressure on South Africa's electricity system and make EV ownership more appealing for families and businesses hoping to cut fuel costs over time.

Charging with solar instead of fossil-fuel-heavy electricity can reduce air pollution, and broader EV adoption can help curb tailpipe emissions that worsen air quality in cities and along major transport routes.

South Africa recorded a record 389 EV sales in March 2026 alone, while AutoTrader searches for EVs rose 45% year over year in early 2026, Briefly News reported.

What's next?

Zero Carbon Charge is expanding the concept. Briefly News noted that another station opened the next day at the Colenso-Winterton Interchange in KwaZulu-Natal, signaling that the Leeukop site is part of a broader push rather than a one-off project.

The site offers restrooms, Wi-Fi, and charging sessions that take about 30 minutes, features that appeal drivers traveling between major cities for work or family trips.

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