Solar app, utility bill differ wildly for 6 months, and commenters explain which number counts

A discrepancy in bill credits could mean money is not being paid out.

A homeowner who installed solar panels expected the numbers in the Enlighten app to line up neatly with the utility bill. Instead, the totals were "WILDLY" different for six months — and Reddit commenters said that kind of mismatch is often less alarming than it first appears.

What happened?

In a Reddit thread, the homeowner said their city gives bill credits for excess power exported to the grid. Because of that, they expected Enlighten's import numbers to align with utility usage and the app's export numbers to align with the credits on the bill. "Is this an incorrect assumption as these numbers have differed WILDLY for the past 6 months since installation."

Replies said that the bill and the app measure electricity in different ways. Enlighten uses the home's consumption CTs, while the utility bases billing on a revenue-grade meter, so the two totals usually will not match exactly.

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Why does it matter?

Many solar customers use their app to quickly check whether their system is saving them money. For billing purposes, the utility meter is the figure that counts. A more useful comparison is whether exported kilowatt-hours on the bill are being credited correctly under the local program.

If a household is supposed to receive credits for exported electricity, a discrepancy in bill credits could mean money is not being paid out. Depending on local rates, the difference could add up over time.

Battery storage can protect a home during outages, save money on energy, and support off-grid use. When paired with solar, a battery can store excess daytime electricity for nighttime use or during peak-rate periods, helping households get more value from every kilowatt-hour they produce.

What can I do?

Instead of expecting every top-line number in the app to mirror the bill, start by checking whether each month's exported energy on the utility statement is receiving the right credit rate under your local program.

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If the mismatch still looks unusually large, commenters suggested asking your installer to verify CT placement, orientation, and software configuration. Small setup issues can create large-looking reporting gaps in monitoring apps, even when solar production itself is fine.

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