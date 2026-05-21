130 hours of WiFi during blackouts — this battery backup is reshaping home energy security

It stores enough energy for vital appliances at a fraction of the price of larger units.

As energy prices climb and power outages become more common, more Americans are looking for ways to take control of their home energy use.

In response, a growing number of companies are rolling out high-tech solutions designed to make energy storage more accessible and affordable.

One of those companies is Pila Energy, which is working to make home battery upgrades simpler and more attainable for everyday homeowners.

In a YouTube video, Pila founder and CEO Cole Ashman demonstrated how long the company's first product, the Mesh Home Battery, can power a home during an outage.

💡Be ready for the next blackout

Pila's new home battery is the simplest and smartest backup solution for the appliances and devices that matter most. Sign up today to reserve your unit and learn more about unlocking 30+ hours of backup power for under $1,300. Learn More The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

The Mesh Home battery is a briefcase-sized device that stores energy for your home. While the conventional home battery systems that have dominated the market for the last decade usually require complex installation and cost anywhere from $15,000 to $16,000, this is where Pila's model differs.

Pila's unit was designed to be plug-and-play, meaning it can charge via a normal 120-volt wall outlet. In turn, it requires no complicated rewiring or installation, and its small size means it fits in forgotten spaces, such as above your fridge.

While a single battery from Pila can't power your whole home, it does store enough energy for vital appliances at a fraction of the price of larger units.

Ashman explained that the Mesh Home Battery can keep larger appliances, such as a refrigerator, running for roughly 24 to 36 hours during an outage. For smaller devices like a Wi-Fi router, the battery can provide power for up to 130 hours.

FROM OUR PARTNER Get cost-effective air conditioning in less than an hour without expensive electrical work The Merino Mono is a heating and cooling system designed for the rooms traditional HVAC can't reach. The streamlined design eliminates clunky outdoor units, installs in under an hour, and plugs into a standard 120V outlet — no expensive electrical upgrades required. And while a traditional “mini-split” system can get pricey fast, the Merino Mono comes with a flat-rate price — with hardware and professional installation included. Get Started

The battery also includes a companion app that lets users monitor and manage the energy use of connected appliances, helping prioritize essential devices and extend backup power for as long as possible.

Because the unit requires no complex installation or teardown, it's accessible to both renters and homeowners looking to improve energy security and stay protected during outages. While the Mesh Home Battery is designed to seamlessly link multiple units together for expanded capacity, even a single unit can meaningfully increase a home's backup power and resilience.

If you're curious about how a small, plug-and-play unit could impact your home's energy system, connect with the experts at Pila for more information.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.