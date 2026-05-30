'Is it worth getting home solar and battery in 2026?': Man shares revealing data on home battery backup savings

"It [will] pay itself off in about four to five years."

Despite solar panels and batteries being long-proven ways for homeowners to curb rising energy costs and reduce monthly bills, some are still hesitant to adopt clean energy tech. That's why one homeowner took to TikTok to share his thoughts on whether or not panels and a battery backup are worth it in 2026.

The homeowner, who goes by Outback Mike (@outbackmike), explained in the clip that his 15-year-old solar panels are being removed and replaced with a new system, along with a stackable battery.

#solarpanelinstallation ♬ original sound - Outback Mike @outbackmike ☀️Is It Worth Getting Home Solar and Battery in 2026? Total cost $34.5k for the following (inc installation and gov rebates) -40kWh Battery -25kW inverter -22kW panels -Installation Individual components The 40 kWh battery by itself (SBH400) is approx $14k (inc installation and gov rebates) A smaller 25kWh battery, (SBH250) is approx $10.5k (inc installation and gov rebates) 25kW Sungrow Hybrid inverter is approx $6.9k Price will vary depending on the location and installer ⚡️My Installation and solar panels donated by George at @gaaelectrical, and I received a discounted rate on the battery from Sungrow in return for this video. More info on @sungrow power battery and inverter⬇️ 1) Generate More. Power Everything. •⁠ ⁠Up to 25kW hybrid inverter, with 200% DC/AC ratio and 3 MPPT, 5 strings for maximum solar yield. •⁠ ⁠Supports whole-home loads, with 36.5 kW backup startup power — enough to start six standard air conditioners during outages. •⁠ ⁠Faster commissioning, earlier start/late stop optimized PV harvesting. 2) Store Smarter. Expand Freely. •⁠ ⁠Modular 5 kWh per module, scalable from 15 to 160 kWh, up to 4 units in parallel. •⁠ ⁠Plug-and-play installation in 1 hour, wireless design, quick maintenance. •⁠ ⁠50A continuous fast charge/discharge, delivering a whole night of energy in one hour. 3) Safe. Durable. Designed for Modern Homes. •⁠ ⁠Rock-level LiFePO4 safety, corrosion-resistant IP55 (battery)/IP65 (inverter) vprotection, works rain or shine. •⁠ ⁠Modern clean-white design with breathing LED indicator for intuitive energy status. •⁠ ⁠AFCI 2.0, PID zero, seamless switching in 10 ms for uninterrupted living. 4) Responsible Energy for the Future •⁠ ⁠Full e-waste responsibility with Ecobatt (battery) and SPC (inverter) recycling partners. •⁠ ⁠Commitment to sustainable lifecycle management across Australia #homebattery

"Is it worth getting home solar and battery in 2026?" the caption says.

Once installed, Mike explained that his battery backup and solar panels will keep enough energy to go entirely off the grid.

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"It's a cloudy day today," the poster says. "Even then, we made heaps more energy than we needed."

If you're curious about getting solar panels, check out the free resources from EnergySage to compare quotes and get quick solar estimates.

According to Mike, the combined solar panel and battery system costs about $34,000. While that upfront price may seem high, the savings on monthly energy bills often help the system pay for itself over time.

"It [will] pay itself off in about four to five years," he explains in the video. "After that, you'd be financially ahead."

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If this explanation has you curious about a clean energy upgrade, EnergySage can help you connect with helpful information on solar and battery backups. Those who work with EnergySage experts can save up to $10,000 on installation costs.

EnergySage even has a helpful mapping tool that shows, on a state-by-state level, the average cost of a home solar panel system, as well as details on solar panel incentives for each state. Together, they can help you get the best price for rooftop solar panels and snag all of the incentives that could be available to you.

To see how a backup battery can help you save even more, make your home more energy resilient, and even cut ties with the energy grid, check out EnergySage's helpful battery resources.

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