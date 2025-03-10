Scientists make revolutionary breakthrough that could reshape how we grow food: 'This marks the beginning of a new era'

Scientists are using AI to solve the puzzle of why even genetically identical potato plants can have wildly different outcomes during the growing process. Their research could set the stage to bolster all sorts of crops with an array of benefits.

The researchers' work was published in the journal Nature Microbiology, and they described their innovative AI model in a news release.

The team consisted of scientists from Utrecht University, Delft University of Technology, and plant breeders. They looked to test the theory that fungi and bacteria on potatoes' surface could hold some of the answers to the divergent outcomes for potatoes.

Their research confirmed that those microbes play a large role in the growth of potatoes. Their AI model took in both data from the fungi and bacteria on the surface of seed potatoes, and drone shots of the resulting plants.

Data came from 240 test fields and thousands of seed potato samples. Armed with that information, the AI model delivered valuable information.

"By combining these data points using AI, we could pinpoint the microbes that are the best predicators of potato growth," said biologist Yang Song. The model revealed standout microbes for growth like Streptomyces species bacteria, and microbes that deterred growth as well.

"This marks the beginning of a new era in farming," the researchers declared in the news release. Lead scientist Roeland Berendsen added it was "a revolutionary way to improve agriculture through microbiology and AI."

Potatoes have been a key target for scientists, as they are a critical food source around the globe. An effort from a separate research group is looking at altering potato DNA to cut down on fertilizer use while making the crop more resilient.

With farmers around the world like Europe's potato growers facing challenges due to the changing climate, these efforts could be critical to the future of the crop.

Another aspect of the scientist's approach is using AI. AI has become a critical tool for scientists looking to optimize agriculture, whether it's in reducing fertilizer use, or helping farmers have an improved handle on conditions and weather.

A critical part of any use of AI is making sure its positive contributions offset the concerningly high energy use that it requires, as MIT News described. In the case of this study, the researchers are thinking well beyond merely predicting potato growth.

"By expanding the AI model with even more data, we can zoom in further to study how microbes and crops interact," Berendsen asserted.

That could allow the purview of the scientists' findings to expand to connecting microbes with other crops, and learning how to optimize their growth as well.

"We could coat seed potatoes or seeds with these beneficial microbes," suggested Berendsen. "Or even engineer plants to attract and retain the ideal microbes."

All of these enhancements translate to more resilient and healthy crops. That could bring bigger harvests, a significant cut in waste, less pesticide use, and a large overall positive shift in the sustainability of farming.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.