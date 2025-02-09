Scientists develop next-gen window technology that could solve major energy problem: 'A significant advancement'

The scientists conceded there is still work to be done for it to be a "practically valuable" option.

Scientists are inching the world closer to smart windows that can make a big dent in energy costs while boosting comfort for those inside. The findings of a study published in the Journal of Photonics for Energy reveal a promising novel solution to one of the challenges plaguing the tech.

Conventional smart windows do an admirable job of adjusting to outdoor heat and light to maximize conditions inside with minimal energy. Managing visible light and infrared radiation (IR) at the same time is where it becomes problematic, per a news release on the study. Their proposed solution is able to overcome this, leading to superior visibility, comfort, and energy efficiency.

The team accomplished that goal by putting liquid crystals and nanoporous microparticles together to form a thin device that quickly adjusts its transparency to manage heat and light. They deployed a vanadium dioxide surface as well to optimize performance.

All of the innovations paid off in blocking IR, quickening response time, and cutting down on required materials.

"Overall, the hybrid device represents a significant advancement in smart window technology, offering a comprehensive solution for energy-efficient and comfortable indoor environments," said corresponding author Ibrahim Abdulhalim.

The scientist's innovation joins other efforts to unlock the potential of smart windows. The tech can save energy smartly, slashing air-conditioning costs by shielding inhabitants from the sun's heat. When it's colder, conversely, the smart windows leverage the heat from outside to warm the buildings.

Widespread adoption of the tech could cut energy costs by 20% compared to conventional windows and reduce carbon pollution annually in the U.S. by a whopping 73 million metric tons, according to the Department of Energy.

The Karlsruhe Institute of Technology developed its own solution with self-cleaning smart windows featuring glare reduction and enhanced privacy. A Nanyang Technological University group took on the challenge with coatings that cycle between different colors at varying temperatures and could find a home on smart windows.

These advancements will help make buildings more sustainable, thereby lowering energy costs and the demand for electricity. In turn, this could lower our collective reliance on dirty energy sources like gas and oil that contribute to the troubling warming of the planet. It would also aid in alleviating strain on the electric grid during heat waves and cold snaps.

The scientists were pleased with their progress in smart window tech but conceded there is still work to be done for it to be a "practically valuable" option. They cited improving the nanopattern design as the most pressing task.

