If you want to get in on massive solar savings but don't want to install your own panels, community solar might be right for your household.

Solar panels are practically magic, turning abundant sunshine into free energy. They save owners a ton of money over time — but they do come with up-front installation costs not everyone can afford.

If you want to get in on massive solar savings but don't want to install your own panels, community solar might be right for your household.

What is community solar?

Community solar programs allow you to subscribe to solar panels somewhere other than your house. They are offered by energy providers that will send you electricity through the grid, just like normal. However, instead of paying for electricity from a coal-burning power plant or another polluting source, you're paying a significantly lower amount to get electricity from a solar farm.

There's no installation cost for community solar because there's no new wiring or equipment needed at your home. You're still getting the same reliable power as always from the grid — it's just solar instead of dirty energy.



💡 How much can you save with community solar?

Want the benefits of solar power without the cost of rooftop panels? Community solar is the way to go. EnergySage makes it easy to find community solar projects in your area. Get started with their free tool to see how you can save money while helping the planet. GET STARTED

The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page at no cost to you.

Why is community solar important?

If you're on a budget, community solar is the way forward. Switching to solar will immediately slash the average customer's electric bill by a noticeable amount. Solar marketplace EnergySage says its users save from 5% to 15% off their annual electric costs by making the switch and cutting out the middleman, meaning your usual utility company.

Community solar is also one of the best ways to make a difference in your environment. Instead of causing air pollution and contributing to heating up the planet by using dirty energy sources, you're using affordable and harmful energy.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Even better, when you use community solar, your money will directly support your local solar project. Solar farms are more likely to expand, and new solar projects are likely to be started when there are a lot of people willing to sign up for solar power.

How much of a savings am I going to see?

The exact amount varies by location, season, your previous utility provider's prices, and the community solar program you choose. However, if your usual monthly bill is $100 and your solar program is 10% cheaper, that's $120 per year you've saved — all without any construction or installation needed. EnergySage will help you find a program and sign up for free.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.