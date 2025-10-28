Startup develops game-changing tech that could revolutionize how we power our homes: 'People want to decide for themselves'

Startup Planetpod brings smart home batteries to Dutch consumers.

The batteries both store energy from solar panels and utilize it smartly, IO Plus reports.

The brothers behind the innovation, Roel and Maurice van der Ende, are delivering the first 300 products to consumers.

The smart battery gives people more power over their energy. For one, it gives them more energy independence, since they use energy from their solar panels and then store some of it for later.

"[People] are tired of being dependent on rules and prices that are constantly changing. People want to decide for themselves what happens to their energy and not be at the mercy of the government or energy suppliers," co-founder Maurice told IO Plus.

Because the device is a smart battery, it learns to optimize energy usage for the household. As IO Plus notes, this means the device can pay for itself within 6 or 7 years.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

This smart battery technology is just one example of the many steps people can take to live more sustainably. Other technologies include virtual power plants that allow for renewable energy sharing or turning HVAC systems into wind energy sources.

Some people even make plans to build LEED-certified homes.

Investing in smart home technology can do more than just save you money. The ability to store energy in the home or generate energy independently from the grid can help increase your home's resilience in the face of extreme weather events.

Generating and storing energy from renewable sources, such as solar and wind, also helps reduce reliance on dirty energy sources, such as coal, which pollute the atmosphere and raise global average temperatures.

The creators of the smart battery are proud to deliver this product to their fellow Dutch residents.

"We developed the most important components ourselves, from the Battery Management System to the app. This way, we [guarantee] high safety through cybersecurity and a built-in fire extinguishing system in an all-in-one design," Roel said.

The startup aims to get this technology into 1 million homes by 2035.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.