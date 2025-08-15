  • Tech Tech

Company unveils revolutionary alternative to traditional ambulances: 'Fills a critical gap'

"Simply a smarter solution for local transportation."

by Rachel Beyer
California-based manufacturer GEM, operating under Waev, revealed a low-speed ambulance that is built to respond quickly in pedestrian-heavy areas.

The electric vehicle is designed for campuses, cities, stadiums, and other spaces where larger vehicles may struggle to reach patients safely and efficiently.

It has a top speed of 25 mph and a max range of 86 miles, depending on the battery, per New Atlas, and the ambulance fills what Waev calls "a critical gap" in emergency medical response. 

"Low-speed vehicles are simply a smarter solution for local transportation — whether upgrading from a golf cart or utility vehicle to a purpose-built, street-legal GEM or downsizing from a full-size emergency vehicle," Waev vice president Byron Dudley said.

Unlike traditional internal combustion engine vehicles, the GEM Ambulance operates without tailpipe pollution or the costs that come with fuel, oil, belt, and fluid changes. It has 360-degree emergency lights, a 124-decibel siren, and camera-assisted visibility for safe transports in dense environments. The back of the ambulance supports three QTAC skid system configurations (used to carry supplies and gurneys) to provide more space for life-saving gear. 

The design is a step forward for sustainability and the goal of replacing standard vehicles with cleaner, more efficient alternatives. And while the production of EV batteries requires mineral extraction, the difference in long-term impact on the environment is clear.

Humans extract about 16.5 billion tons of planet-warming fuels per year compared to the 30 million tons of materials needed for the global clean energy transition. Plus, unlike planet-warming fuels, EV battery materials can be reused. 

The reduction of noise and air pollution is especially important in areas where respiratory conditions are already worsened by smog. For cities and organizations, this means, of course, less pollution but also lower health care costs and savings on fleet maintenance and gas. In emergencies, it may even mean quicker medical attention. 

As EV tech continues to evolve, personal and public-sector options are growing and making it easier for people to make their next vehicles EVs. 

"The GEM Ambulance fills a critical gap in medical response — delivering the ideal balance of agility and safety EMS teams need in crowded settings," Dudley said.

