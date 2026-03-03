Texas becomes first state to test uncommon energy source: 'There are a lot of indications that we are [ready]'

There are plans outside of Texas, too.

The Lone Star State is one of the main testing grounds in the United States for small modular nuclear reactors, a new technology that may provide much-needed power to the state's grid.

According to The Texas Tribune, the Bureau of Business Research at the University of Texas at Austin estimated that average demand on the grid could almost triple by 2050. However, the first small modular nuclear reactor, or SMR, could be powering an industrial plant in the state by the early 2030s.

Supporters of SMRs said the technology could offer reliable electricity with lower emissions since they are designed to produce 300 megawatts of electricity or less, according to The Texas Tribune.

Currently, Texas has two nuclear power plants that produce over 5,000 megawatts. The Comanche Peak plant is located near Fort Worth, and the South Texas Project is located near Matagorda Bay.

Per the U.S. Department of Energy, SMRs are about a third of the size of a typical nuclear power plant. The parts are factory-made and shipped to site locations, which reduces upfront construction costs.

Plus, research found that the deployment of a 100-megawatt SMR could create up to 7,000 jobs.

Scientists have brought attention to certain challenges that come with SMRs. Edwin Lyman of the Union of Concerned Scientists said it has "fundamental safety and security disadvantages compared with other low-carbon sources."

The Texas Tribune also pointed to licensing, waste concerns, and cost as potential issues. Despite those potential problems, researchers told The Texas Tribune that the state might be ready to push forward with the technology.

"There are a lot of indications that we are," Matt Kammer-Kerwick, a researcher at the UT Bureau of Business Research, said. "Let's talk in six months."

There are plans outside of Texas, too. Earlier this year, the DOE announced it would provide $800 million in funding for new nuclear generation projects. According to a news release, the Tennessee Valley Authority and Holtec Government Services were selected to support early deployments of SMRs.

