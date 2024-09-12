Construction on revolutionary waste-to-energy plant completes: 'Makes a significant contribution to the green transition'

"Slough Multifuel will [fulfill] an important role in the U.K.'s electricity system and help divert thousands of tons of waste from landfill."

Last month, construction was completed on a brand-new waste-to-energy (WTE) plant in Slough, England. The facility, known as Slough Multifuel, is now online and operating with its revolutionary technology, according to Waste Today Magazine.

Slough Multifuel was built with sustainability in mind. Its WTE process will provide eco-friendly waste management to the Greater London area by taking in 480,000 metric tonnes (over 529,000 U.S. tons) of residual waste every year and turning it into electricity.

The energy is created by burning waste-derived fuels sourced from waste wood, commercial waste, and municipal solid waste. The heat creates high-pressure steam that then turns the blades of a turbine generator, producing electricity. The electricity will then be directed to the national power grid.

There are two production lines, each generating about 55 megawatts of electrical power and up to 92 megawatts of thermal power.

SSE Thermal and the Copenhagen Infrastructure IV fund of Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) came together to build the new 60 megawatt-equivalent WTE plant, which began construction in May 2021.

"Slough Multifuel will [fulfill] an important role in the U.K.'s electricity system and help divert thousands of tons of waste from landfill," said Finlay McCutcheon, managing director of UK-based SSE Thermal.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Some of the key technology for the plant was supplied by Switzerland-based Hitachi Zosen Inova, which said, "In addition to [the electricity and heat], the low-pressure steam produced will continue to be efficiently piped to [a] neighboring confectionery plant, also located on the Slough Trading Estate in Berkshire."

Waste management is a major topic in the battle against rising global temperatures. Garbage in landfills produces methane, a toxic planet-warming gas currently responsible for a quarter of global overheating. Plastic waste also contributes to hazardous conditions in our oceans.

Reducing waste — and in this instance, repurposing it — can help keep our air clean, our oceans free of trash, and our bodies safe from microplastics, all while contributing to lower global temperatures.

We can each make small changes in our daily lives to cut down waste, like switching to plastic-free alternatives. Many eco-friendly actions like using a reusable water bottle not only reduce waste but can also save you cash.

While we take action in our own homes, huge facilities like Slough Multifuel and other organizations are tackling waste management on a large scale.

CIP partner Florian Küster said, "We are proud to have delivered a plant that makes a significant contribution to the green transition in the U.K. and creates value for society, the local community, and our investors."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.