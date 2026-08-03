Slate's $24,950 electric pickup with manual windows draws 180,000 early reservations

Instead of using a factory paint shop, the company plans to offer wraps in more than 100 colors.

Slate Auto is pitching a back-to-basics electric pickup that emphasizes utility and affordability instead of excess.

With a starting price of $24,950 and a stripped-down look, the upcoming truck is also prompting comparisons to the low-cost, colorful cars of the '70s that once made everyday driving feel a little more playful.

What's happening?

According to The Boston Globe, Slate Auto is launching a two-door electric pickup priced below many gas-powered and electric competitors. The Globe said the base model of the vehicle will have manual windows, recessed handles, and an unadorned gray body.

Slate says the truck will offer about 205 miles of range, reach 60 mph in around eight seconds, provide a five-foot bed, and handle roughly 1,500 pounds of payload. The cabin takes the same pared-down approach, with a small driver display, simple temperature dials, and no built-in radio or speakers. Together with the low price, those features help set it apart in a market filled with expensive SUVs and premium EVs.

The company, cofounded by former Amazon executive Jeff Wilke, manufacturing executive Miles Arnone, and investor William Barker, says interest is already high. The Globe reported that around 180,000 people have put in informal reservations, while 10,000 buyers made nonrefundable deposits in the first two hours preorders were available.

Why does this matter?

A lower-cost EV could be a major development for drivers looking to save money without giving up practicality. Electric vehicles typically reduce fuel and maintenance costs because they don't require oil changes and generally have fewer moving parts than gas-powered cars.

Not to mention, many households are still feeling pressure from rising vehicle prices. The Slate's sticker price places it near or below some compact gas trucks, which could make buying an electric vehicle far more attainable for drivers who assumed EV ownership was out of reach.

Meanwhile, transportation remains a major source of planet-warming pollution, and more affordable EV options can help cut tailpipe emissions while offering quieter rides and lower day-to-day operating costs. If lower-priced models catch on, they could help keep EV adoption moving forward even as federal incentives shift and some automakers scale back new electric offerings.

What's being done?

Slate is aiming to cut costs not only through the truck's smaller size but also through its design choices. Instead of using a factory paint shop, the company plans to offer wraps in more than 100 colors, a move that will mean avoiding spending hundreds of millions on development, according to the Globe. Buyers will also be able to outfit the vehicle with roof racks, storage boxes, tablet holders, Bluetooth speakers, and even a package that turns the truck into a five-seat SUV.

That modular design could also make repairs easier, as the truck includes exposed screws and bolts meant to simplify replacements and upgrades.

Instead of trying to match luxury electric trucks on flash, Slate is leaning into a simpler and less expensive formula. For buyers, the appeal may be a more accessible way to drive electric — and something that could still be fun to drive.

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