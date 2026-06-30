Slate's $24,950 EV pickup has crank windows, no radio, and a shot at U.S. buyers

"I predict that this will be more prevalent on future cars."

Jeff Bezos-backed Slate Auto is testing whether a cheaper electric truck can win over Americans willing to live without many features now considered standard.

Its $24,950 pickup — equipped with hand-crank windows, no radio, and no touchscreen — has sparked plenty of polarizing comments, with both criticism and an enthusiastic fan base.

What's happening?

The New York Post reported that Michigan-based Slate Auto is pitching a small two-seat electric pickup as a simpler choice for buyers frustrated by rising vehicle prices. The truck starts at $24,950, and buyers can customize it with wraps and accessories or even add a package that turns it into a five-seat SUV.

For many critics, the main issue is not the minimalist concept itself but whether the truck delivers enough for the money, despite starting at a low price for a new model, especially given that its add-ons to reach more conventional car and truck features can quickly nudge the final price much higher.

"You're paying a similar base price to a Ford Maverick and are getting less all around," one Reddit user wrote on a post linking to a report on the truck's announced price, according to the Post.

Others, however, see the no-frills setup as part of the appeal rather than a drawback. "Crank windows, no touchscreen, knobs for AC," another Reddit user wrote, per the Post. "They got to $25k by putting an electric powertrain in a truck interior from 1995 and honestly that might be the selling point."

Why does it matter?

The debate points to a real gap in the United States vehicle market. Many consumers want smaller, simpler, and more affordable cars and trucks, and many also want options that do not leave them paying steep fuel costs.

Even a basic EV can offer savings over time because electricity is often cheaper than gas, and electric vehicles generally require less routine maintenance since they do not need oil changes and have fewer moving engine parts. For drivers who mainly want a practical commuter vehicle or a light-duty hauler, those savings are part of the overall cost equation.

Optional upgrades are a big part of the argument as well. Critics say the low starting price loses some of its appeal if buyers have to pay more for features they now consider standard. One commenter wrote, "Sucks having the fastback SUV makes it $31K," per the Post. Another added, "I absolutely love this truck, but that price is NOT it."

Affordability is becoming a major factor in EV adoption. If more automakers take low-cost EVs seriously, it could make it easier for more households to switch.

What's being done?

At the center of Slate's plan is a very simple base model, with buyers choosing and paying for only the extras they want. Supporters see that as a welcome alternative in a market crowded with oversized trucks, giant screens, and expensive trim packages.

Some commenters also focused on the return of straightforward physical controls. "Knobs for the AC is awesome!" one user wrote, per the Post. "I predict that this will be more prevalent on future cars."

Another commenter suggested that critics are overlooking the broader economic reality, writing that people "don't realize how much inflation has hurt our pocket books in the last decade."

Whether Slate has found the right formula remains up for debate.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.