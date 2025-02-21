Scientists make remarkable discovery after studying common crop soil: 'Opens up new possibilities'

"It contributes to the productivity and sustainability of agriculture."

Silicon (Si) is one of Earth's most abundant elements and has been described as only quasi-essential for most land plants, but studies have shown that rice, wheat, and other grasses rely on it to defend against environmental stressors.

A Japanese research team led by Dr. Naoki Yamaji of the Institute of Plant Science and Resources at Okayama University has uncovered a key signaling protein called Shoot-Silicon-Signal (SSS) that works to regulate the intake and distribution of this valuable element, the university wrote in a post on Phys.org.

"Optimization of Si makes more stress-tolerant crops. It contributes to the productivity and sustainability of agriculture," said Yamaji, per the report.

These plants stock up on silicon to bolster their immune system, and its presence fosters healthy growth. Biotic factors like fungal infections and climate-related stressors such as drought, salinity, and extreme heat or cold can be problematic for their growth, and plants rely on Si to improve their defenses.

A 51-82% reduction in crop productivity across the globe in recent years can be attributed to these climate-driven stress factors, and these insights into silicon's role may help fight food insecurity.

As the Phys.org summary explained, SSS is a homolog of florigen, which is a hormone responsible for flowering in plants. While that handles plant development, SSS is hard at work regulating silicon. If the element is abundant in the soil, its levels in the plant drop and the plant adjusts accordingly.

Using the Shoot-Silicon-Signal as a marker, scientists can monitor a plant's requirements and optimize Si fertilization to produce more resilient crops that are better suited to handle environmental stresses.

"This discovery opens up new possibilities for improving Si management in crops, particularly in regions where Si availability in soil is lowered by cultivation," Yamaji further detailed. "By better understanding how plants regulate Si, we can design more efficient fertilization strategies and enhance crop resilience globally."

Similar research has revealed the inner workings of how seedlings regulate growth as they search for sunlight, which could help crops like corn and soybeans grow more efficiently.

Other studies have pinpointed a hormone that could trigger deeper root growth for crops in arid regions that have difficulty thriving.

Rice, wheat, and other similar crops could benefit greatly from this insight into silicon's role in their survival, as those staples serve as the foundation of many diets across the globe. In India, these crops provide around 50% of the population's daily energy requirements.

"Si is not just an element that plants accumulate, it's an adaptive tool that helps them thrive and survive. By harnessing the power of Si, we can help ensure a more sustainable and productive agricultural future," Yamaji said.

