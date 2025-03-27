General Motors hints at major tech innovation that could completely transform future vehicles: 'The momentum is really there'

"We have a lot of other technologies we're trying to implement."

A General Motors battery research and development official has revealed an interesting nugget of information in regard to the automaker's power pack future.

Within the decade, GM intends to use promising silicon anodes for some of its electric vehicles, according to InsideEVs.

"The evolution toward silicon anodes is now starting," George Cintra, the GM battery R&D director, told the publication. "You're going to see more silicon incorporated into EV batteries because it provides added range and also helps fast-charge."

Silicon, one of Earth's most abundant elements, can hold 10 times the lithium ions per pound than common graphite anodes, helping it achieve better performance with less weight, according to IEEE Spectrum. Ions move between the anode and cathode, through the electrolyte, while operating.

But silicon bloats during charge/discharge cycles, hindering performance and wide-scale use, IEEE noted. In response, innovations, including special coatings to limit expansion and improve performance, are in development.

Cintra didn't provide InsideEVs with a lot of details on GM's battery tech — or sourcing — outside of the intent to beef up silicon use. But the optimism surrounding the element is warranted.

California's Amprius said the silicon anode it's working on provides a 90% charge in 15 minutes. Late last year, Taiwan's ProLogium showcased a pack that can provide nearly 200 miles on only five minutes of charging. Panasonic is also among the companies investing in silicon anodes.

The GM news arrives amid a strong U.S. EV market, as nearly 130,000 new and used cleaner rides were sold in January, beating year-over-year marks in both categories, per Cox Automotive. GM brand Cadillac expects one in every three vehicles it sells this year will be battery powered, as CNBC News reported.

"The momentum is really there," brand marketing director Brad Franz said, per CNBC.

Sales stateside continue to be aided by tax breaks worth up to $7,500 and $4,000 for new and used EVs, respectively. That's in addition to the $1,500 that motorists can expect to save on gas and maintenance costs. Furthermore, each EV that replaces a gas guzzler prevents thousands of pounds of harmful, heat-trapping air pollution from being released into the atmosphere annually, according to government emissions data.

There are further benefits, as tailpipe exhaust from internal combustion engine-powered cars is linked by medical experts to increased cancer risks, as well as lung, heart, and other health problems. EVs, on the other hand, don't even have a tailpipe.

While battery tech continues to improve EV performance, the rides have already crushed range fears and can charge in less than 20 minutes. The median range for model-year 2023 EVs is 270 miles, according to the U.S. Energy Department.

Fast-chargers, like Tesla's 60,000-plus global network of Superchargers, can provide most EVs with a power up worth hundreds of miles in about 15 minutes.

What's more, GM is among a group of eight automakers invested in Ionna, a company planning to add 30,000 fast-charging stalls within five years.

It all comes as battery prices are projected to fall by nearly 50% by next year, according to Goldman Sachs. The investment banking company cited better tech and lower component costs as the reasons for this reduction.

For GM's part, increased use of silicon could soon be part of its next-generation packs by 2030.

"We would certainly like to see that," Cintra told InsideEVs. "We have a lot of other technologies we're trying to implement, and silicon is one of those."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.