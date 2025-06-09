Scientists make promising breakthrough that could solve pressing issue with current batteries: 'A new direction'

The study is just one of several notable developments worldwide.

Scientists in South Korea have uncovered a promising new approach to overcome the limitations of lithium-ion batteries.

The study was a collaborative effort between Pohang University of Science and Technology and Sogang University to develop an in-situ interlocking electrode-electrolyte system, according to a news release.

In batteries, the electrolyte is a liquid or paste-like substance that allows the ions to pass between the electrodes. This is what converts stored energy into usable electric energy. Graphite is the electrode material of choice for modern lithium-ion batteries, and though it is stable and effective, its capacity is limited.

As the study points out, graphite anodes have reached their theoretical limit. Therefore, an alternative material is needed to unlock higher-capacity batteries. While there are other materials with a much higher ceiling, they lack the stability of graphite. Silicon can store 10 times more ions than graphite, but there are serious safety concerns. It expands dramatically, to about three times its size, during charging and discharging, substantially reducing its performance and lifetime.

Instead of a liquid or paste-like electrolyte, there has been work on solid- or quasi-solid-state electrolytes; however, they also break down quickly with silicon. Until now.

The IEE system forms a covalent bond between the electrolyte and electrode, drastically improving the performance and stability of the battery. Think of it like mortar holding the bricks of a building together.

"This study offers a new direction for next-generation energy storage systems that simultaneously demand high energy density and long-term durability," said professor Soojin Park of POSTECH, who co-led the study.

This could have a profound impact on the future of lithium-ion batteries. For one, reduced reliance on graphite will lower the environmental impact of battery production. It could also lead to batteries that charge much faster and store more energy. This, in turn, could significantly enhance electric vehicle adoption by addressing one of the biggest concerns consumers have: range anxiety.

The study is just one of several notable developments worldwide in enhancing the effectiveness and sustainability of battery technology. The study's authors are hopeful that the IEE system will usher in the next generation of energy storage.

"The IEE strategy is a key technology that could accelerate the commercialization of silicon-based batteries by significantly enhancing interfacial stability," Sogang professor Jaegeon Ryu said.

