New York residents protest proposed battery facility, warning Sherburne is 'not for sale'

"If it's so safe, build it in your backyard."

Sherburne, New York, residents gathered in late June to protest a proposed lithium-ion battery storage facility, with signs reading "Sherburne is not for sale" and a message that the rural community is not equipped for the dangers they believe the project poses, according to The Evening Sun.

What's happening?

At issue is a battery storage project NexAmp wants to build on leased land on Knapp Road. The company brought the idea to town officials in November, and residents have pushed back since then, The Evening Sun said.

Opposition has spread through the community. The outlet reported that more than 600 people have signed a petition against the plan, and demonstrators highlighted safety fears with signs including, "If it's so safe, build it in your backyard."

Knapp Road resident Judith Webb told The Evening Sun that infrastructure at the proposed location makes the project especially troubling. The 1.7-mile road has no water supply, the outlet said.

"The risks are great," Webb said. "They are safer than they used to be, but they still are not safe. We just don't have the infrastructure to support those risks."

She also argued that the project could harm nearby natural resources, including Handsome Brook, a Department of Environmental Conservation-protected trout stream.

Why does it matter?

Battery storage projects are becoming increasingly important to the modern power grid because they can store electricity and stabilize supply from renewable energy sources such as solar and wind. In many places, that makes them a critical part of the transition away from polluting energy sources.

Opposition can intensify when residents feel a project is coming to an area without the capacity needed to handle a fire or other safety problem. In Sherburne, that concern is at the center of the dispute.

Protests against battery storage installations are building up around the country. Safety protocols are necessary, and making sure that sites are well-positioned to address possible complications is critical. Not imposing on natural sites is another priority to ease local communities' fears.

For Sherburne residents, the issue is far from theoretical. It touches on emergency preparedness, land use, environmental protection, and whether the town has enough control over projects that could change daily life.

What's being done?

The town approved a battery storage moratorium Jan. 15, The Evening Sun reported, and officials just extended it by six months.

Residents weighed in at a public hearing Wednesday.

"Originally, NexAmp had proposed building a 13-unit battery storage facility on Knapp Road. Wednesday night, [NexAmp energy storage business development manager Michael] DeAngelo said the plan is now for 26 units," The Evening Sun reported. "The 40-megawatt facility would be larger than any the company currently has in operation, however, DeAngelo said larger ones have been proposed in other areas."

Sherburne firefighter Chris Thompson said, according to The Evening Sun: "The driving factor here is money and greed by companies and their backers. The best thing we can do as a town is to make this so financially unattractive that they walk away."

"It's important to keep fighting this," Webb said. "The communities that have succeeded in keeping these facilities out are the ones that have shown reasons why the local residents oppose it. Some developers have walked away voluntarily when they see that."

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