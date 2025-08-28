Researchers see stunning drop in children's ER visits after local facility closes: 'Large public health benefits'

"We're all exposed to it every single day. We're bathed in it."

Three years after a Pittsburgh-area coal plant closed, research has discovered that children's asthma-related visits to the ER dropped by more than 41%.

According to Philly Voice, the Shenango Coke Works in Avalon shut down in 2016 after years of public outcry.

The plant operated for over 50 years and produced a concentrated form of coal commonly called "coke," which is used in steel manufacturing.

Coke plants are known for releasing high levels of dangerous pollutants like benzene, sulfur dioxide, and particulate matter.

A study, published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, found that the closure has had a profoundly positive impact on the health of local children.

"Our findings add to the growing body of evidence that reducing fossil-fuel-related air pollution emissions produces especially large public health benefits, both in the short and longer term," the researchers said, per Philly Voice.

FROM OUR PARTNER This simple upgrade can slash thousands off your energy bills while increasing the value of your home — and you can get it done before Thanksgiving Did you know 10% to 20% of heat escapes through your home’s flooring, typically because of bad insulation? That could be costing you thousands in energy bills every year. But a simple flooring refresh could slash those costs — while also increasing your home’s value by as much as 5%. And Lowe’s now offers a seamless one-stop flooring solution that makes the process easy and affordable. You’ll find top brands and styles at prices that fit your budget, all while working with local, independent installers. If you schedule a free in-home measurement online by Nov. 2 and purchase your project by Nov. 12, you can even have your new floors in before Thanksgiving. Learn more

The researchers also found a 20.5% drop in weekly respiratory visits among the general population following the closure, along with long-term declines in hospital visits for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

These findings come as many communities across the globe are turning away from coal. For instance, the U.K. shut down its last coal plant in September 2024. One Utah coal town is transitioning into a clean energy leader as it completes a hydrogen-capable power plant.

In an interview with Inside Climate News, George Thurston, a professor at New York University's School of Medicine, noted that pollution caused by coke making is especially harmful, saying that it's like "coal-fired power plant particles, but on steroids."

However, he added that the health impacts of these plants are indicative of the broader health threat from dirty energy sources, which also include oil and natural gas.

"We're all exposed to [pollution from dirty energy] every single day," he told ICN. "We're bathed in it. All throughout our lives, day and night, every day of the week, we're exposed to this when we drive on roads, when we get on a train, when we go to the city. I know because I carry an air monitor around with me, and I see the exposures."

Meanwhile, retiring coal is not just a win for clean air, but it will also help curb the overheating of our planet — dirty energy sources produce over 75% of all planet-warming pollution, according to the United Nations.

"The immediate respiratory health benefits observed are consistent with the significant large reduction of airway irritants, and longer-term reductions may represent lung repair following the closure," the study's authors concluded, as Philly Voice shared.

"These lung health benefits from reduced fossil fuel air pollution appear remarkably consistent with the lung function and airway inflammation benefits experienced by smokers with asthma after they quit smoking."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.





