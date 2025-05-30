Scientists develop game-changing technology inspired by shark skin: 'Eliminates any risk'

What makes this breakthrough especially promising is its adaptability.

Scientists have developed an innovative laser technology that mimics shark skin to create bacteria-resistant metal surfaces for meat processing facilities.

According to New Food Magazine, this approach tackles a persistent challenge in meat processing: keeping surfaces clean.

When bacteria from meat attach to workstations, they multiply and form biofilms, which are stubborn clusters that resist even thorough cleaning methods. The laser-textured surfaces physically prevent bacteria from sticking in the first place.

Researchers from New Zealand's Hopkirk Research Institute, the New Zealand Food Safety Science and Research Centre, and Applied Technologies Group collaborated on this nature-inspired solution. They used lasers to etch microscopic patterns into stainless steel that mirror the natural antimicrobial properties found on shark skin and cicada wings.

"Laser-textured surfaces possess antibacterial properties because they physically disrupt bacterial adhesion, growth, and proliferation," explained Sebastiampillai Raymond, one of the study's authors. These patterns work at the nano and microscale levels, making it physically difficult for bacteria to attach and grow.

What makes this breakthrough especially promising is its adaptability. Surface textures can be customized to target different bacterial species by matching the shape of specific microbial cells. This makes the technology remarkably versatile for various food-safety applications.

"Compared to some conventional approaches, laser surface texturing does not introduce non-native materials or require chemical etchants or sensitisers on treated surfaces," Raymond said, which suggests the regulatory pathway also looks promising.

"This could lower barriers to introducing new technology into a regulated environment and eliminates any risk of potential chemical contamination from the coating."

Traditional antimicrobial strategies in meat processing have limitations, as Raymond added.

"Antimicrobial interventions currently approved and used commercially have a limited capacity to reduce well-established bacterial biofilms and spores, and complete decontamination is rarely achieved," he said.

For you and your family, this could mean safer meat products with reduced risk of foodborne illnesses. The technology provides an elegant solution that works with nature rather than against it, avoiding the use of harsh chemicals while potentially making your food safer.

The research team is now exploring machine learning to optimize and automate the laser texturing process.

While no specific timeline has been provided for commercial implementation, the technology's results and straightforward regulatory pathway suggest it could deliver safer food in the supply chain within the next few years.

