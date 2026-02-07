Home improvement expert shares top tips for residents considering HVAC upgrades: 'Forget everything you thought you knew about heat pumps'

One U.K. homeowner who switched to a heat pump from a gas boiler broke down his experience in a comprehensive YouTube video.

According to Everything Home (@everythinghome), Shan upgraded his HVAC setup in 2025 with a heat pump, which he paired with a set of solar panels. Installing a heat pump is one of the best ways that you can upgrade your home and improve its energy efficiency.

Five months later, he shared this video to debunk common myths about the appliance, saying in the description, "Forget everything you thought you knew about heat pumps."

"Is this metal box the planet savior, or is it a freezing expensive nightmare?" he asks. "After five months of living with it, I can tell you the nightmare stories, they couldn't be further from our reality. For us, this hasn't just been a swap, it's been a total upgrade."





Shan goes over several benefits of the system and addresses potential drawbacks that have failed to surface. He said it wasn't noisy and that it didn't require major changes to his home to install it.

"First off, the cost," he says. "We aren't just breaking even. Because we're running this system correctly, we're saving loads of money compared to running our old gas boiler. Then there's the comfort. With our old gas boiler and our smart thermostat, we had hot rooms and cold rooms. We're always tweaking the heating schedule to keep up with our young family's use of our property. Now the entire house is heated. Every corner, every hallway all day long."

The benefits don't just apply to his family, however; they also help the planet by reducing air pollution. "We're heating our home without burning fossil fuels," he says. "Knowing that we're warm and doing the right thing for the planet, that's a really good feeling. And I'd never go back to gas. Not in a million years."

Other homeowners have attested to similar experiences after installing heat pumps.

