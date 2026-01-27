Homeowner shares how he reduced his winter electric bills by $300 a month with DIY fixes: 'Did this whole thing on my own'

When winter heating bills rival a second rent payment, most homeowners assume there's no easy fix, especially in an old, poorly insulated house. But one homeowner is pushing back on that idea, sharing how a series of DIY electric upgrades cut their winter utility costs by about $300 a month.

The homeowner, posting in the r/heatpumps subreddit, lives in an 80-year-old house in climate zone 4A with old, drafty insulation. After their oil tank was condemned in 2022, they decided to ditch oil entirely and switch to electric heat pump appliances, including mini split heat pumps for heating and a heat pump water heater.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



"Did this whole thing on my own," the OP wrote. "Took two days including running new circuit. Repiped most of my basement while at it, including replacing water main valves and outdoor bibs."

The result was a big shift in both comfort and cost. They explained that their oil bills used to reach $700 a month during winter, even with a new boiler. After switching to electric systems, their electricity bill now maxes out at around $400 in January and February. And that total includes cooking and hot water for a family of three, plus occasional guests.





While the post focuses on a newly installed heat pump water heater, the biggest savings came from the home's mini split heat pumps, which reduced winter utility costs by $300 a month. For homeowners wondering what might work in their own space, TCD's HVAC Explorer can help you understand your HVAC options and see how efficient upgrades could cut energy bills by up to 50%.

Most responses in the comments weren't about whether the upgrade was worth it — they assumed it was — instead admiring the OP's work and offering advice.



"I would suggest insulating the hot water line," one wrote, to help reduce noise.

"Great job! We installed ours without help a year ago. I had it sitting in our basement for a year but waited until the gas one died. About six hours and no complaints besides wishing I had done it earlier," shared another Redditor.

Smart upgrades that slash monthly energy bills

If you're staring down high winter bills in an older home, this post offers a real example of what can change when oil heat is replaced with efficient electric systems, even in an older, drafty home.

