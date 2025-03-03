Scientists unveil device that looks like a glow stick but could have major energy impacts: 'Great significance'

A research team at the Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology developed a self-powered sensor that creates electricity and light using only motion and pressure.

TechXplore reported on this impressive invention, explaining that the technology combines triboelectric nanogenerators and mechanoluminescence. Triboelectric nanogenerators are devices that convert mechanical energy (like movement) into electricity. Mechanoluminescence is when force or stress is placed on a crystalline material, resulting in light.

The two technologies have high potential. Other researchers have combined them to create "e-skins." However, the latest innovation is ready for real-world use.

Before this advancement, studies struggled to reconcile TENG's power output instability and ML's insufficient luminous duration. Basically, TENG's power was weak, and so was ML's light.

To create wearable devices, the team used rubber-like polydimethylsiloxane and zinc sulfide-copper particle-based composites. These composites work with the TENG and ML technologies to deliver simultaneous electricity and light with more consistency.

The new design utilizes a single electrode structure based on silver nanowires to create a high-efficiency operation. It generates up to 60 volts of electricity at a 395 nA current.

And it all happens without an external power source. No batteries or chargers are needed. These devices operate with incredible reliability. Even after 5,000 test pushes, the performance did not weaken.

The self-powered technology, which looks similar to a glow stick when in action, is stable in underwater and dark environments. This makes it perfect for emergency and rescue situations. However, there are endless applications. The study cites "SOS signaling, underwater driving, deep mining, and sports," to name a few.

The real-time illumination is part of what makes this innovation so special. But the self-sufficiency is revolutionary. These materials work together to create light without any external energy. This could lead to breakthroughs in green technology.

Professor Kim Hoe Joon from DGIST's Department of Robotics and Mechatronics Engineering worked on this project. He explained, "This research is of great significance because this technology can generate light and electrical energy simultaneously without batteries, using only motion, and it can be used immediately."

He continued, "In particular, this technology is expected to make our lives safer and more sustainable since it can send real-time signals in emergencies and reduce environmental impact through energy harvesting."

This new technology is ready to go now, making it of great interest. The current plans for it are exciting. But it could one day be used on a larger scale. For example, green energy created by this technology could be harvested and stored. Then, it could power your home. If implemented in vehicles, it could replace gas and electric batteries. The possibilities are extraordinary.

These implementations could save individuals and nations massive amounts of money. Replacing other energy sources would also reduce pollution and help cool the planet.

For now, this technology will be put to good use in emergencies. But the future of TENG and ML together is luminescent.

