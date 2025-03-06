Scientists' breakthrough discovery could make annoying potholes a thing of the past: 'We want to mimic the healing properties observed in nature'

This novel solution could make a dent in the costly repairs for potholes.

Scientists are looking to combine the power of nature and artificial intelligence to build self-healing roads that resist potholes.

A team of researchers from Swansea University and King's College London along with Chilean scientists described their breakthrough asphalt road solution in a news release.

Their novel remedy could make a dent in the expensive pothole repairs that cost the United Kingdom £143.5 million (~$181 million) annually, per a 2024 Asphalt Industry Alliance report.

The big issue is bitumen, described as the "sticky black material in the asphalt mixture." It causes cracks to form when it hardens through oxidation. The team took aim at building a material that could heal those cracks without human intervention or maintenance.

They tapped into AI-powered machine learning to study the organic molecules in bitumen, the material's oxidation, and how cracks formed.

The study succeeded in "unlocking the power of cloud-based and AI tools, including Gemini and Vertex AI, to drive more efficient processes and discover chemical properties," according to Iain Burgess, UKI Public Sector Leader at Google Cloud.

Nature came into play through plant-produced materials called spores. These microscopic spores are smaller than a strand of hair but packed with recycled oils. When cracks begin to form, the spores are unleashed and can fight the process of that breakage.

"We want to mimic the healing properties observed in nature," explained Dr. Francisco Martin-Martinez of King's College. "For example, when a tree or animal is cut, their wounds naturally heal over time, using their own biology."

Remarkably, the team's study showed their material completely fixing a microcrack in under an hour during testing. Another aspect of the material was that the scientists used biomass waste, which they said makes their asphalt even more sustainable.

"Biomass waste is available locally and everywhere, and it is cheap," declared Martin-Martinez. "Producing infrastructure materials from local resources like waste reduces the dependence on petroleum availability, which helps those areas of the world that have limited access to petroleum-based asphalt."

Improving the sustainability of pavement has been a focus for other researchers globally.

A University of Toronto study revealed that many types of pavement are leaking problematic microplastics during storms. Asphalt paving, meanwhile, produces a hefty amount of pollution, which is why companies like LeeBoy are looking to electrify the industry. Pavement material is another matter, with cities like Los Angeles aiming to use "cool pavement" to counteract heat waves and droughts.

Other efforts look to help protect road and bridge surfaces against cold weather. One proposal is borehole thermal energy storage, which will help to avoid the use of the road salts that can lead to costly repairs.

While the team continues to refine their self-healing asphalt, it may not only help the U.K. achieve their ambitious net-zero goals by 2050, but provide a solution for countries around the world.

"This approach positions our research at the forefront of sustainable infrastructure innovation, contributing to the development of net-zero roads with enhanced durability," said Dr. Jose Norambuena-Contreras of Swansea University.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.