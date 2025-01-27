Company announces $100 million project to create next-gen waste material with unbelievable capabilities — here's what it can do

"The momentum in our sector continues to expand and grow."

Northwest Arkansas will soon have a way to remove polluting gases from the atmosphere, helping prevent the planet from warming.

According to Carbon Herald, BluSky Carbon, a carbon removal company based in Vancouver, "has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) for a biochar project in Northwest Arkansas, expected to generate $192 million in revenue."

Biochar is an organic waste material beneficial for soil and can hold toxic gases.

Carbon Herald reported that the project aims​​ to "produce 70,000 tons of biochar annually over a decade" and sell it for "$275 per ton."

The carbon removal company has a lease offer for land for 25 years and a "competitive proposal to purchase up to 500,000 tons of biomass feedstock annually from regional forestry industry waste streams."

To achieve its goal, BluSky Carbon will commission "five Vulcan Heavy biomass pyrolysis systems." The biochar comes from biomass that is put through pyrolysis. Pyrolysis is the heating of an organic material in the absence of oxygen, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

BluSky Carbon opened its first biochar production center in Arkansas in October 2024.

Biochar is nothing new, according to Mongabay. It's believed to have been around for 2,000 years and originated in the Brazilian Amazon. Archeological studies have found that Native Amazonians used the organic matter.

BluSky Carbon CEO Will Hessert said: "The momentum in our sector continues to expand and grow. Interest in sustainable carbon reduction, related job creation opportunities, and the topic of waste transformation into a useful mix of saleable products has achieved an inflection point."

Biochar is a crucial tool for mitigating a warming planet by capturing the gases causing the temperatures to rise. One of those gases is methane, which is 80 times more potent than carbon dioxide.

BluSky Carbon's second biochar production center is not a done deal. The letter of intent must be formalized, and financing must come through.

If you like investing your money, you could invest in green projects to ensure they achieve their goals.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.







