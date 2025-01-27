  • Business Business

Company announces $100 million project to create next-gen waste material with unbelievable capabilities — here's what it can do

"The momentum in our sector continues to expand and grow."

by Mandy Carr
"The momentum in our sector continues to expand and grow."

Photo Credit: iStock

Northwest Arkansas will soon have a way to remove polluting gases from the atmosphere, helping prevent the planet from warming.

According to Carbon Herald, BluSky Carbon, a carbon removal company based in Vancouver, "has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) for a biochar project in Northwest Arkansas, expected to generate $192 million in revenue." 

Biochar is an organic waste material beneficial for soil and can hold toxic gases.

Carbon Herald reported that the project aims​​ to "produce 70,000 tons of biochar annually over a decade" and sell it for "$275 per ton."

The carbon removal company has a lease offer for land for 25 years and a "competitive proposal to purchase up to 500,000 tons of biomass feedstock annually from regional forestry industry waste streams."

To achieve its goal, BluSky Carbon will commission "five Vulcan Heavy biomass pyrolysis systems." The biochar comes from biomass that is put through pyrolysis. Pyrolysis is the heating of an organic material in the absence of oxygen, according to the United States Department of Agriculture

Watch now: Netflix chef and bestselling author talks about why she's in love with new cooking technique

BluSky Carbon opened its first biochar production center in Arkansas in October 2024. 

Biochar is nothing new, according to Mongabay. It's believed to have been around for 2,000 years and originated in the Brazilian Amazon. Archeological studies have found that Native Amazonians used the organic matter. 

BluSky Carbon CEO Will Hessert said: "The momentum in our sector continues to expand and grow. Interest in sustainable carbon reduction, related job creation opportunities, and the topic of waste transformation into a useful mix of saleable products has achieved an inflection point."

Would you support a tax increase to pay for high-speed rail in your state?

Absolutely 👍

Probably 🤔

I don't know 🤷

No way 👎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Biochar is a crucial tool for mitigating a warming planet by capturing the gases causing the temperatures to rise. One of those gases is methane, which is 80 times more potent than carbon dioxide.

BluSky Carbon's second biochar production center is not a done deal. The letter of intent must be formalized, and financing must come through.

If you like investing your money, you could invest in green projects to ensure they achieve their goals.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.




Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This nonprofit's tools will break it down

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x